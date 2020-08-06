Flack told police called to partner assault: ‘I hit him, he was cheating on me’

Police documents said she admitted ‘whacking’ her boyfriend around the head.

Caroline Flack struck her boyfriend with her phone while he slept because he thought he was cheating on her, the tragic television star’s inquest has heard.

A Metropolitan Police log from the incident, at Flack’s London home in December 2019, heard how the former Strictly winner was found “naked and covered in blood” while Mr Burton was in his boxer shorts with a cut to his forehead.

A section from the police incident report read at Poplar Coroner’s Court on Thursday described how Flack made admissions to officers called to the scene.

floral tributes placed outside Caroline Flack’s former home (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

It said: “Ms Flack was naked and covered in blood, apparently from cuts to her left wrist.

“Mr Burton was in boxer shorts and bleeding from a cut on his forehead.

“He made an allegation he had been asleep in bed with Ms Flack, and he had been suddenly woken by her hitting him on the head with some force.

“Ms Flack apparently broke a glass candle holder and used the broken glass to cut her own wrist.

“Flack made a number of admissions in the presence of police officers, statements such as: ‘I hit him, he was cheating on me’.”

“At this time it is unclear what object was used to assault Mr Burton.

“He assumed it was a desk fan or a lamp.”

Poplar Coroner’s Court, High Street, Poplar, London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The log said Flack’s phone had been seized, it had a significant amount of blood on it, and a crack on one of the corners.

Flack gave an account to police at the scene, read to the inquest, in which she said: “I did, I whacked him round the head like that”, gesturing a swinging motion with her right hand to police.

Flack told police: “I admit I did it.

“I used the phone.

“I had his phone in one hand, and my phone in the other.

“I whacked him round the head, there’s no excuse for it, I was upset.”

However, in police interview later, Flack said she flicked Mr Burton “to wake him up”, and that she did not believe she caused his injury.

Flack was later charged with assault and was due to face trial in March 2020.

She hanged herself in February 2020.