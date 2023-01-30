Former Eastenders actress Danniella Westbrook pays flying visit to Lurgan hair salon

Actress pops in and out for ‘do’ at Co Armagh salon on recommendation of pal Katie Price

The former Eastenders star was in Lurgan just to get her hair done,

Former EastEnders star Danniella Westbrook made a flying visit to Co Armagh on Monday to get her hair done — on the advice of Katie Price.

Some girls would go to any lengths for the perfect ‘do’, even taking a last minute flight to Belfast, on to Lurgan, then back to Belfast for the flight home to London.

Thomas Doonan, owner of Milano Hair and Beauty in the town, said “it’s been one of the more interesting days” after fitting her new extensions and driving the actress back to the airport.

Thomas has added a few celebrities to his client list in the past couple of years.

Ex-glamour model Price caused a stir when she turned up last year to host a make-up masterclass.

That opened a few showbiz doors for the 29-year-old stylist.

“I was looking for someone different and it was Katie who recommended Thomas to me,” said Danniella, who rose to fame playing Sam Mitchell in the Cockney soap as a 16-year-old in 1990.

“She told me he was terrific, so I sought him out on social media, got in touch and invited him over to London just before I was scheduled to do a big social media shoot.”

Hair and beauty salon owner Thomas Doonan with Danniella Westbrook

Clearly impressed with his talents, Danniella (below) said she had promised Thomas she would be over here soon for more of the same.

That was at the end of last year, and true to her word, she made the trip to Lurgan yesterday.

“I told him I’d be over, so here I am,” she said as she arrived for her brief visit.

The mum-of-two said she’s been trying to fit in an appointment amidst a busy period.

“This was the last chance I was going to get to come over before I head off for my final facial surgery on Thursday,” she added.

“I had hoped to come over a couple of weeks ago but got a horrible flu bug, so had to put it off. But I wanted Thomas to do this, and I was determined to come over and see his place. I have to say, I’m impressed.

“I would have loved to stay longer, but I’ve promised I’ll be over again and I’ll be bringing a few of the girls from Essex with me.”

While there was no time for a lunch stop, she is already looking forward to sampling some of what we have to offer when she returns.

“We’ll be drawing up a list of restaurants, not big nights out in the city — I think those days are behind me now,” she said.

The facial reconstruction surgery is all a result of a well publicised battle with drug addiction, which included a famous photograph taken at the British Soap Awards in 2000 showing her septum (the fragile cartilage that separates the nostrils) had collapsed.

Now in the final stage of a long process of surgery, she said she had been “just very young, very stupid and very easily led”.

Hair and beauty salon owner Thomas Doonan with Danniella Westbrook

Last week she revealed her confidence had been boosted as she showed off her new face in a series of social media snaps.

Once she recovers from her operation, Danniella has “loads of acting work signed off, including my own one-woman show and there’s a new autobiography”.

“It will be my third, but also my first tell-all book,” she said.

As for Thomas, he’s reaping the benefits of that night hosting the glamour model last year.

“We put a lot of stuff on social media, so after Katie Price mentioned me to Danniella she checked that out and got in touch,” he explained.

“Danniella had actually asked me to do her hair for a TV show she was doing last year and I wasn’t able to go over. But she didn’t give up on me and I was finally flown over last November.

Hair and beauty salon owner Thomas Doonan with Danniella Westbrook

His handiwork will now be viewed by millions, as Danniella is still a target for the paparazzi.

“Danniella said she’d like to do something to try and boost the business, and I’m so delighted she’s managed to make the trip over,” added Thomas.

He has been running his salon in William Street for two years, having started his hairdressing career as a 17-year-old apprentice.

And through the power of recommendation, there’s every chance his career might extend to a few more of those who mingle in celebrity circles.

“I’m settled in Northern Ireland, though,” he said.

“I don’t think I’ll be making the switch to London just yet.”