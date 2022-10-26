Former Miss Great Britain Eden McAllister reunited with her stolen crown

The former Northern Irish winner of Miss Great Britain has revealed she has been reunited with her crown, after a thief ran off with the headpiece from outside her hotel room.

Eden McAllister, the 2021 winner of the contest, had been attending this year’s event on Friday night when she crowned the new winner, Scotland’s Amy Meisak.

However, the 26 year old revealed she was left inconsolable when she soon discovered her own crown had been swiped as she returned to her hotel room to get ready for an after-party.

After a frantic series of social media appeals, the help of the hotel and the Miss GB pageant, Eden happily revealed the crown is “on its way back”.

Eden shared an Instagram post by friend and former Miss Universe GB finalist Harriotte Lane, who wrote: “Thank you to everyone that has helped, shared, inboxed and supported.

"This isn’t just a crown, it’s a symbol of all the hard work my Queen has done in her year.”

Eden McAllister reunited with her crown Credit: Eden McAllister Instagram

Speaking to the Sunday Life at the weekend, as she travelled back to Belfast from the event in Leicester, Eden explained the incident had left her “in tears”.

“I had just crowned the new winner and returned to my hotel room to get changed for the after-party.

“I set my crown on a table outside my hotel room along with two gifts I had bought for friends and when I came back out five minutes later they were gone.

“I was in tears. I couldn’t believe it. I had worked hard for that crown and have worn it for the past year and it was something I would have treasured forever.

“I went to the after-party but it wasn’t much of a celebration for me because I was in tears.”