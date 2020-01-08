Former Q Radio presenter Cate Conway pays tribute to 'soul mate' Stephen Clements

Former Q Radio breakfast show presenter Cate Conway has paid a heartbreaking tribute to her former co-host and "soul mate", Stephen Clements.

The sudden death of the BBC Radio Ulster star, at the age of 47, was announced by the corporation on Tuesday.

Speaking to Q Radio News on Wednesday, Stephen's former Q breakfast show co-host and close friend Cate Conway paid an emotional tribute to the late broadcaster.

She said the pair "could read each others minds" and that every minute working alongside Stephen was "an absolute joy".

Cate told Q Radio News: "He was closer than a best friend, he was like a brother. I always hoped I would get to work with him again and my heart is just broken into a million pieces now."

She added: "I loved every second working with Stephen Clements.

“I mean we could practically read each other's mind and there was days when a word, or a look, or a story, could send us into just a spiral of ridiculousness.

She also posted a tribute on social media of the pair's last Q radio broadcast together - which she had intended to never show to anyone.

"At the end of our very last show together, I set my camera running so we’d have a wee memory of the end. I hadn’t ever planned to post this although Stephen did use a later part in a tweet.

"The deal was that we would definitely work together again at some stage in the future.

"We stayed as close as we were in those four-and-a-half years and now I’m totally and completely heartbroken and lost.

"He wasn’t a co-worker. He was the arm that dragged me through some of my darkest days. He was the shoulder I cried on. He was the eejit who tormented me and called me hairy handed moonface. He was a soul mate."

She added: "Thank you for all your messages of love and support. I’m exactly as you imagine I am but it has been a huge help to hear from you. #stephenandcateatbreakfast"

Yesterday, Stephen's brother, Gavin, in a statement, said the family were devastated by the death and struggling to come to terms with it. He asked the family's privacy be respected.

"My inspiration, my hero, my brother. I am broken," he tweeted.

BBC Northern Ireland director Peter Johnston said: "We are sorry to bring you the sad news of the passing of our colleague Stephen Clements.

He began his broadcasting career full time at City Beat, which later became Q Radio, in 2010 and had joined Radio Ulster replacing Sean Coyle in the mid-morning slot in September last year.