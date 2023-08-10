Former tennis star Annabel Croft and ex-EastEnder Nigel Harman join Strictly

Annabel Croft is the latest celebrity to be revealed for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing (BBC/PA)

Former British number one tennis player Annabel Croft and British actor Nigel Harman have been named as the latest celebrity contestants to star in Strictly Come Dancing this year.

Croft, who was the youngest Briton to compete in the Wimbledon Championships for almost a century at the age of 15 before becoming a junior champion at the tournament in 1984 at the age of 18, said competing on the BBC flagship show has “come at the right time for me” after announcing the death of her husband Mel Coleman in May.

Mr Coleman had been diagnosed with cancer.

On Thursday, the Tennis Academy founder, 57, appeared on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show on Virgin Radio to announce the Strictly news, telling host Ricky Wilson: “My husband used to love watching Johannes (Radebe). I just think he’s so amazing, that would be a dream to dance with him.

Annabel Croft and late husband Mel Coleman (Rebecca Naden/PA)

“I just admire so much what they do and I think dance is really what all of us should be doing every day, it releases so much tension, it gets your body moving, it’s so good for your brain and when you talk about the mental side of everything … It has just come at the right time for me and I hope I get rid of any stresses and just go out there and enjoy it.”

Croft revealed she had found out about her Strictly debut only “in the last few days” and has not danced for years – apart from the odd TikTok dance on the beach with her daughters.

“I have always loved this magical, magical show and my family have loved it but I’m also absolutely terrified at the same time,” she said.

“I know it’s a competition but I don’t really want to compete, other than with myself. I just want to enjoy the joyfulness of dancing.

“I’ve always loved watching dance, I could watch it all day. When I watch those professionals, I can’t take my eyes off they’re so amazing.

“I’m a bit stiff, I’m going to be honest. I think my hips could do with a bit of WD40 but I’m hoping whoever I’m paired up with helps me improve.”

Meanwhile Harman, who is known for his role playing Dennis Rickman – the late husband of Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) – in BBC soap EastEnders from 2003 until 2005, and recently returned to the BBC on soap Casualty playing clinical lead doctor Max Cristie will also be appearing on this year’s Strictly.

On joining the Strictly cast this year, Harman, 49, told Christine Lampard on ITV chat show Lorraine: “As the days have crept up to this moment I’ve been going, what have I done? I’ve just stepped onto a roller coaster, we’ll see what happens.

“I think I’m realising as time has gone on since I said yes to this, in my mind I think I’m a better dancer than my body is telling me.

“We did a little taster session with one of the professionals and I think I was doing the cha cha cha and I looked up in the mirror, and it was unlike anything I’d ever seen before, not in a good way.”

Harman said his Casualty co-star Charles Venn, who appeared on Strictly in 2018, advised him to keep up the cardio and “be yourself” on the show.

He added: “I think the judges will be its own brand of torture, standing there listening to, especially Craig, telling me whatever he’s going to say about me.”

Nigel Harman who plays Simon Cowell at the launch of The X Factor Musical I Can’t Sing (Sean Dempsey/PA)

In 2013, Harman was at the centre of a hard-hitting storyline on hit period drama series Downton Abbey, involving his character valet Alex Green who was seen physically and sexually attacking lady’s maid Anna Bates, who was played by Joanne Froggatt who won a Golden Globe award in 2015 for her role.

Harman’s other credits include starring in the West End production of Harry Hill’s comedy musical I Can’t Sing! The X Factor Musical in 2014 in which he played the talent show’s judge Simon Cowell, as well as winning an Olivier award for his role in Shrek The Musical in the West End.

He has also performed in Guys and Dolls in the West End while his film credits includes roles in Blood Diamond, Telstar and The Outsiders for ITV.

The Strictly line-up so far also includes EastEnders actor Bobby Brazier, former Coronation Street star Ellie Leach and Paralympic champion Jody Cundy, as well as BBC Asian Network’s Breakfast Show host Nikita Kanda, actress Amanda Abbington, Bad Education star Layton Williams and broadcaster Angela Rippon.

They will be joined on the dancefloor by journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy, comedian Eddie Kadi, Irish TV presenter Angela Scanlon and former Love Island star Zara McDermott.

Presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be back to host the show when it returns to screens in the autumn.