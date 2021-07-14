Freddie ‘a great little baby’, Christine Lampard tells viewers of ITV show

Christine Lampard has spoken about giving birth for the second time in her first television interview since the arrival of her baby boy amid reports she is set to return to TV presenting this summer.

The Northern Ireland presenter opened up about her son Freddie, who was born four months ago, on yesterday’s ITV Lorraine programme.

Speaking to the Scottish host, Christine, who already has daughter Patricia with husband and ex-professional footballer Frank Lampard, said Freddie was a “gorgeous” addition to the family.

'He's been a great little baby and slipped into the family seamlessly,” she said.

Her television appearance comes after the celebrity couple were recently spotted enjoying a visit to the Cultra Inn during a break here last month.

Frank and Christine Lampard

Christine, who hails from Newtownards, revealed that her husband was able to be with her in hospital during labour.

"Frank was able to be there but we were very lucky, there were so many women in the early stages who didn't have that chance, just dreadful,” she told Lorraine.

"He wasn't able to go to the appointments leading up but he was there for the big day.”

The presenter is expected to take over from Lorraine Kelly while she goes on a summer break from the ITV morning programme.

Christine also revealed the challenges she faced being pregnant during the pandemic.

"So many people have gone through such horrific times... and being pregnant in that time was unusual, you felt isolated and quite lonely,” explained Christine.

Christine also said Patricia has settled nicely into being big sister, saying: 'She's really good...and if she hears a little moan she'll sing songs to him. Very nice big sister so far but it's early days.”