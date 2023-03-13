From Angela Bassett to Kerry Condon, bright colours dominate Oscars 2023 fashion

Celebrities brought a bit of sunshine to the 95th Academy Awards with their fashion choices.

From regal purple hues to sunshine yellows, bright colours lit up the champagne carpet.

Angela Bassett (Jordan Strauss/AP) — © Jordan Strauss

No stranger to bright colours on the red carpet, Angela Bassett, who is nominated for best supporting actress for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, wore an asymmetric purple gown by Moschino.

With its voluminous shoulder and fishtail style, it seemed to be inspired by 80s prom dresses.

Kerry Condon (Jordan Strauss/AP) — © Jordan Strauss

Also nominated for the supporting actress award, for The Banshees Of Inisherin, Kerry Condon chose a simple silhouette with an asymmetric strap by Versace.

She kept the styling of the outfit simple and classic, with her hair in loose waves and a bright red lip.

Cara Delevingne (Jordan Strauss/AP) — © Jordan Strauss

After revealing her British Vogue cover this week, actor and model Cara Delevingne wore a crimson gown from Elie Saab.

The asymmetric dress had a leg slit to the upper thigh, bow detailing at the shoulder and was paired with a diamond necklace and a sleek bun.

Sandra Oh (Jordan Strauss/AP) — © Jordan Strauss

Grey’s Anatomy star Sandra Oh wore a burnt orange Giambattista Valli gown in a Grecian style.

Lesley Paterson (Jordan Strauss/AP) — © Jordan Strauss

Writer and producer Lesley Paterson, whose film All Quiet On The Western Front is nominated for best international feature film, wore a bright gown with a yellow bodice and pink mullet-style skirt with a red lining.

She wore lab-grown diamonds from Smiling Rocks: a tennis bracelet and two rings with pink and white diamonds.

Halle Bailey (Jordan Strauss/AP) — © Jordan Strauss

Halle Bailey plays Ariel in The Little Mermaid reboot set to be released in May. She chose a suitably princess-style gown for the Oscars: a pale blue tulle dress by Dolce & Gabbana.

Stephanie Hsu (Jordan Strauss/AP) — © Jordan Strauss

Nominated for the best supporting actress gong for Everything Everywhere All At Once, Stephanie Hsu wore a bright pink Valentino gown with a drop waist and voluminous skirt.

Janelle Monae (Jordan Strauss/AP) — © Jordan Strauss

Knives Out: Glass Onion actress Janelle Monae brought a splash of colour with her bright orange draped skirt. This was paired with a black bustier top and choker, all by Vera Wang.