Full Monty TV spin-off does not shy away from austerity, says Robert Carlyle

Robert Carlyle attending the UK premiere for The Full Monty at The Leadmill in Sheffield (Danny Lawson/PA)

Full Monty star Robert Carlyle says the new TV spin-off of the 1990s surprise hit movie does not shy away from highlighting how “the whole infrastructure of the country has been chipped away” by austerity.

Carlyle joined the others stars, including Mark Addy, Steve Huison and Lesley Sharp, on the red carpet in Sheffield for the UK premiere of the eight-part series set to air on Disney+ later this month.

The new TV comedy is set 25 years after the action of the 1997 film, which introduced the world to the group of six unemployed South Yorkshire steel workers who turn to stripping to make ends meet.

Steve Huison, Paul Barber, Wim Snape, Lesley Sharp, Robert Carlyle, Talitha Wing and Mark Addy attend the UK premiere for The Full Monty at The Leadmill in Sheffield (Danny Lawson/PA)

Asked if the political messaging of original shoestring budget production has survived the move to Disney, Carlyle said: “Absolutely. In that respect, it’s exactly the same.

“And congratulations to Disney for going along with that.

“You cannot separate the politics from the Full Monty. It’s impossible.

“These men, 25 years on, have lived through what everybody in this country has lived through, 25 years, near enough, of austerity.

“Their whole being has been chipped away, the whole infrastructure of the country has been chipped away.

“And that’s there for sure.”

The cast of The Full Monty (left to right) Wim Snape, Paul Barber, Robert Carlyle, Hugo Speer, Steve Huison, Lesley Sharp and Mark Addy (Disney+/PA)

Speaking outside Sheffield’s famous Leadmill club, Carlyle said the production has not shied away from any of these issues.

He said: “To be honest with you, I don’t think myself or any of the boys would have done it, if it had.

“And, certainly, Simon Beaufoy, wouldn’t have attempted to write it. There’s no way they have could do that.”