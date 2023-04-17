Funding for community groups to spread Eurovision magic

The Superlambanana sculpture outside the Avril Robarts Library of Liverpool John Moores University painted in the colours of the Ukrainian flag (Peter Byrne/PA) — © Peter Byrne

Eurovision-themed hairdressing classes and a hip hop block party are among the community events planned as Liverpool prepares to host the contest.

Grants of up to £2,000 have been given to 63 community groups and grassroots organisations to help spread the Eurovision magic across the city region in the run-up to the final on May 13.

Among the projects awarded funding is a Eurovision Hip Hop Block Party, including a breakdancing competition, DJs, beatboxers and graffiti art.

Hairdressing and nail art classes for young people inspired by Eurovision styles through the decades will be delivered by Brook Community Training Ltd and Holistic Harmonies will be holding Eurovision-inspired music and movement workshops for care home residents.

Many of the projects reflect the fact the contest is being hosted by the UK on behalf of last year’s winners Ukraine.

A Ukrainian-themed sing-along sew-along, music workshops inspired by artists of African-Ukrainian heritage and a cooking day and recipe book delivered by Knowsley Food Bank in partnership with Ukrainian chefs are among the ideas to receive grants.

Claire McColgan, director of Culture Liverpool, said: “We were inundated with so many amazing ideas, making it really difficult for us to decide which projects to take forward.

“We never fail to be impressed by the enthusiasm and creativity of community groups and grassroots organisations in Liverpool City Region and once again they have outdone themselves.

“I think the successful projects reflect a good cross-section of the region.

Claire McColgan, director of Culture Liverpool, speaks during the launch of Eurovision EuroFestival at the British Music Experience in Liverpool in March (Peter Byrne/PA) — © Peter Byrne

“Ukraine is at the heart of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest so it was important to ensure their culture is represented, but Liverpool is known the world over for being a cultural melting pot with centuries of immigration having shaped the culture and communities of the city and surrounding boroughs.

“The chosen projects highlight different cultures, religious beliefs, food and languages. There truly is something for everyone.”

Eilish McGuinness, chief executive at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, which supported the EuroGrant scheme, said: “It’s been fantastic to see the energy and enthusiasm of people and communities across the whole of the Liverpool City Region in coming up with the fantastic activities that EuroGrants will make possible.

“Liverpool is home to a wealth of heritage from many different cultures and beliefs and this collection of projects highlights and celebrates the city region’s diversity.”

A Eurovision-themed theatre performance created for those living with dementia is also set to tour care homes in the run-up to the contest.

Songs for Europe, presented by Nwoko Arts and commissioned by Culture Liverpool as part of the EuroStreet programme, was created through interviews with care home residents about the themes of Eurovision and will tour 20 care homes from the start of May.