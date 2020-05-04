Funeral of Northern Ireland actor BJ Hogg takes place in Lisburn
Mourners raised a glass to one of Northern Ireland's most popular and versatile actors, BJ Hogg, as his funeral took place on Monday.
BJ - who starred in a huge number of movies and TV shows, ranging from The Fall to Game of Thrones - died last week on his 65th birthday.
He was best-known for his role as Big Mervyn in the immensely popular BBC NI TV comedy Give My Head Peace.
The Hole in the Wall Gang behind the hit series gathered at the private funeral in Lisburn to say their final farewells.
Fans lined the street to clap as the hearse passed Westbourne Terrace, the former home of the actor.
Meanwhile, actors Paddy Jenkins and Damon Quinn raised a toast outside Roselawn Cemetery in Belfast as the hearse arrived.
BJ is survived by his wife, costume designer Elish; two children, Nathan and Abigail; and grandchild Georgia.