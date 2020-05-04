Funeral of Northern Ireland actor BJ Hogg takes place in Lisburn

The funeral of BJ Hogg passes his home at Westbourne Terrace in Lisburn on May 4th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Actor Damon Quinn who played Cal in Give my head peace raises a glass as the funeral of BJ Hogg passes his home at Westbourne Terrace in Lisburn on May 4th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Actor Marty Maguire as the funeral of BJ Hogg passes his home at Westbourne Terrace in Lisburn on May 4th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Actor Damon Quinn (left) who played Cal in Give my head peace as the funeral of BJ Hogg passes his home at Westbourne Terrace in Lisburn on May 4th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 4th May 2020 - Family and friends including actor Tim McGarry pictured at the funeral of actor BJ Hogg in Lisburn, County Antrim. He was best known as Big Mervyn in the BBC series Give My Head Peace, but BJ Hogg was also a hugely versatile TV, stage and screen actor. Mr HoggÕs wife Elish McDonnell Hogg, son Nathan and daughter Abigail joined other family and friends. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 4th May 2020 - Family and friends including actor Dan Gordon pictured at the funeral of actor BJ Hogg in Lisburn, County Antrim. He was best known as Big Mervyn in the BBC series Give My Head Peace, but BJ Hogg was also a hugely versatile TV, stage and screen actor. Mr HoggÕs wife Elish McDonnell Hogg, son Nathan and daughter Abigail joined other family and friends. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 4th May 2020 - Family and friends pictured at the funeral of actor BJ Hogg in Lisburn, County Antrim. He was best known as Big Mervyn in the BBC series Give My Head Peace, but BJ Hogg was also a hugely versatile TV, stage and screen actor. Mr Hogg’s wife Elish McDonnell Hogg, son Nathan and daughter Abigail joined other family and friends. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 4th May 2020 - Family and friends including Michael McDowell and Damon Quinn pictured at the funeral of actor BJ Hogg in Lisburn, County Antrim. He was best known as Big Mervyn in the BBC series Give My Head Peace, but BJ Hogg was also a hugely versatile TV, stage and screen actor. Mr HoggÕs wife Elish McDonnell Hogg, son Nathan and daughter Abigail joined other family and friends. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 4th May 2020 - Family and friends including actress Alexandra Ford pictured at the funeral of actor BJ Hogg in Lisburn, County Antrim. He was best known as Big Mervyn in the BBC series Give My Head Peace, but BJ Hogg was also a hugely versatile TV, stage and screen actor. Mr HoggÕs wife Elish McDonnell Hogg, son Nathan and daughter Abigail joined other family and friends. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 4th May 2020 - Family and friends including Mr HoggÕs wife Elish McDonnell Hogg, pictured at the funeral of actor BJ Hogg in Lisburn, County Antrim. He was best known as Big Mervyn in the BBC series Give My Head Peace, but BJ Hogg was also a hugely versatile TV, stage and screen actor. Mr HoggÕs wife Elish McDonnell Hogg, son Nathan and daughter Abigail joined other family and friends. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 4th May 2020 - Hole in the Wall gang fans pictured at the funeral of actor BJ Hogg in Lisburn, County Antrim. He was best known as Big Mervyn in the BBC series Give My Head Peace, but BJ Hogg was also a hugely versatile TV, stage and screen actor. Mr HoggÕs wife Elish McDonnell Hogg, son Nathan and daughter Abigail joined other family and friends. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Hole in the Wall Gang fans pictured paying tribute outside the former home of actor BJ Hogg in Lisburn, County Antrim.

Actors Paddy Jenkins and Damon Quinn join family and friends to raise a toast outside Roselawn Cemetery in Belfast as the hearse arrives during the funeral of actor BJ Hogg.

Mourners raised a glass to one of Northern Ireland's most popular and versatile actors, BJ Hogg, as his funeral took place on Monday.

BJ - who starred in a huge number of movies and TV shows, ranging from The Fall to Game of Thrones - died last week on his 65th birthday.

He was best-known for his role as Big Mervyn in the immensely popular BBC NI TV comedy Give My Head Peace.

The Hole in the Wall Gang behind the hit series gathered at the private funeral in Lisburn to say their final farewells.

Fans lined the street to clap as the hearse passed Westbourne Terrace, the former home of the actor.

Meanwhile, actors Paddy Jenkins and Damon Quinn raised a toast outside Roselawn Cemetery in Belfast as the hearse arrived.

BJ is survived by his wife, costume designer Elish; two children, Nathan and Abigail; and grandchild Georgia.