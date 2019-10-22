Game of Thrones: New tour for fans of hit TV show as Tourism NI launches trail guide

Follow the trail: Game of Thrones Direwolves Thor (Greywind) and Odin (Summer) pictured with owner William Mulhall of Direwolf Tours and Flip Robinson of Giant Tours Ireland who was a stand-in for Hodor and The Mountain in the world’s biggest TV show.

Follow the trail: Game of Thrones Direwolves Thor (Greywind) and Odin (Summer) pictured with owners William and Caelan Mulhall of Direwolf Tours and Flip Robinson of Giant Tours Ireland who was a stand-in for Hodor and The Mountain, helped launch the new visitor guide.

There's a new tour for Game of Thrones fans in Northern Ireland with the launch of the Glass of Thrones Trail in Belfast.

Glass of Thrones is an artistic initiative created by Tourism Ireland and Tourism NI in partnership with HBO which sees six unique Game of Throne themed stained glass windows unveiled at key locations throughout Belfast.

Spanning from City Hall to Titanic Studios, the installation covers a 1.8 mile trail that includes some of Belfast's biggest landmarks.

The pieces are a celebration of 10 years of globally successful filming in Northern Ireland.

Each window, revealed individually over a six week period in April and May 2019, focuses on a different family from the series and has been created in a style similar to the distinct Game of Thrones opening credits.

The windows were created by a team of local artists and each is accompanied by a description of the scene depicted in the window.

The unveiling of the stunning pieces coincides with the airing of the eighth and final series of the hit show and gives fans another opportunity to relive some of the shows most talked about moments.

Elio Garcia, a co-founder of the popular fan-site Westeros.org, who recently completed the trail said, “there's no other place in the world so intimately and richly connected to Game of Thrones than Belfast.” It's hoped that fans from all over the world will travel to Belfast to view the designs.

To view a trail guide, visit the VisitBelfast website or download it from www.discovernorthernireland.com/gameofthrones