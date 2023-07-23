Gary Lineker brushes off criticism from ex-Match Of The Day host Des Lynam

Host of Match Of The Day Gary Lineker has responded to comments by former presenter Des Lynam (Mike Egerton/PA)

Gary Lineker has brushed off criticism from his Match Of The Day predecessor Des Lynam who said he should “get on with the football” and stay away from controversial topics outside the game.

Lineker, 62, had to “step back” from presenting the BBC’s flagship football show earlier this year until he and the corporation reached an “agreed and clear position” on his use of social media, the broadcaster said.

His tweets have attracted controversy while he has been the BBC’s highest paid on-air talent for the sixth consecutive year and the only star to earn more than £1 million in the year 2022/2023, according to the corporation’s annual report.

Lynam, 80, told BBC Radio 4’s Broadcasting House programme: “I like him as a chap, I like him as a broadcaster. But I think there are some areas that he should stay out of.

“For example, the last World Cup was in Qatar and he went very, very strongly about the limitations of society in Qatar. And he’s right, there are, but he’s not the person to say it. Get on with the football”.

Lineker, a former Tottenham and Leicester striker, later commented: “Des is entitled to his opinion… as, of course, am I.”

His response came in a tweet replying to a comment by Adil Ray, the creator and writer of BBC1’s Citizen Khan show.

He wrote: “Love Des Lynam but just heard a clip on Radio 4 this morning saying @GaryLineker should stick to football. In 2013, Lynam, still an influential figure, came out publicly as a supporter of Farage and UKIP.”

Lineker has tweeted widely about refugees and immigration policy where he has voiced support for a liberal approach to border controls, and he also expressed support for a second EU referendum.

During last year’s Qatar World Cup he led criticism of Foreign Secretary James Cleverly for suggesting LGBT+ fans be “respectful of the host nation”.

He posted in response to the cabinet minister’s comments: “Whatever you do, don’t do anything gay. Is that the message?”

Lineker has been the face of Match Of The Day for more than 20 years but his future at the BBC came under the spotlight in March amid questions about impartiality.

He was taken off air by the broadcaster after posting a tweet in which he said the language used by the Government to promote its asylum plans was not dissimilar to 1930s Germany.

Lineker missed one edition of the Saturday night show, before returning to his presenting role after a boycott by top on-air talent.