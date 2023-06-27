Gary Neville: Being a guest on Dragons’ Den panel is ‘quite terrifying’

Gary Neville will join the cast of the BBC programme Dragons’ Den when the series returns to screens next year (John Walton/PA)

Gary Neville said joining the cast of the BBC programme Dragons’ Den is “quite terrifying” as he was announced as a guest on the panel.

The former Manchester United and England defender will appear as a guest dragon on the reality TV show, which sees businesses pitch to get investment, alongside fashion and retail entrepreneur Emma Grede.

He told BBC’s The One Show on Tuesday he “loves” the programme and investing in start-ups in Greater Manchester across different sectors “whetted (his) appetite”.

Neville said: “So it seemed to hit a sweet spot, even though it was quite terrifying.

In addition to his regular role as a Sky Sports pundit, Neville has built a portfolio of business interests including a hotel and other property developments since his retirement from football.

Neville and Grede will sit alongside the regular panel of Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies and Steven Bartlett.

The 48-year-old sportsman said: “Obviously, I’ve watched this programme now for like 18 (or) 19 years and Peter and Deborah have been on for most of that time.

“So, in my mind, (they are the) sort of figures that you sort of see on television, but you never really meet.

“So, to walk in here today, all of them made me feel really welcome, but it didn’t stop the nerves jangling in that first sort of pitch that I’ve just done about an hour ago. So, I feel like I’ve had an out of body experience.”

In a statement, London-born and US-based fashion businesswoman Grede said: “I’m no stranger to the boardroom.

“I’m surrounded by strong women, and I champion those who are independent and have an idea that I can help develop and grow.

“I watched Dragons’ Den growing up, and being able to come back to the UK as a Dragon to share my own experience, with the budding entrepreneurs entering the Den, is very exciting.

“I am looking for people who are passionate, not afraid to think big and know their product, and their audience.”

The new series of Dragon’s Den is being filmed in Manchester and is due to air in 2024.