GB News announcement it will play ‘God Save the Queen’ to start each day met with mixed reaction

GB News has announced that it will play ‘God Save the Queen’ to commence its live programming every day.

Starting on Tuesday, January 18, the anthem will play on GB News Television and GB News Radio at 5.59am.

Editorial Director Michael Booker said it was a welcome addition to UK television in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year.

“We always promised we would celebrate what’s good about our country when we can and the Queen’s 70-year reign is definitely worth celebrating,” he said.

“We’ve chosen an uplifting instrumental version which, for our television viewers, will feature stunning scenes from across the UK. We think it’s a lovely way to start the day.”

Former First Minister Arlene Foster re-tweeted the news online. She joined the channel last year as a contributor on the 'Political Correction' show, fronted by former Ukip leader Nigel Farage.

At the time, she said she was joining the channel in a bid to "bring Northern Ireland very much into the mainstream of UK politics".

The channel has other ties to Northern Ireland with Eamonn Holmes presenting a new breakfast show along with Isabel Webster. The anthem will be played just before they come on air.

Loyalist activist Jamie Bryson described it as “fantastic” news from a “proper patriotic media outlet”.

Other Twitter users weren’t so impressed with some saying there are “more important things in life”.

Another joked saying: “And next week, we’ll enjoy a little bit of ‘Anarchy In The UK’”, the song by English punk band The Sex Pistols.

Comedian David Baddiel said: “I have to say the words ‘uplifting instrumental version’ made me laugh out loud. Like there was a chance they were going to opt for an industrial death-metal screaming remix.”

GB News has experienced a turbulent beginning with Andrew Neil - former chairman and lead presenter - leaving after just three months.

Following his swift exit Mr Neil bemoaned the “Fox News direction” of the channel saying it now resembled a “Ukip tribute band”.