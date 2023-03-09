GB News reveals pre-tax losses after spending big on NI presenters including Eamonn Holmes and Arlene Foster

GB News has suffered a £30m loss on its first full year on air after splashing out on presenters including Eamonn Holmes and Arlene Foster .

The British broadcaster’s accounts sank deep into the red in the year up until May 2022 amassing a total loss of £30.7m since it launched the previous June.

It has shelled out more than £11 million in wages and salaries to its staff during its debut year on air.

Dame Arlene joined the broadcaster in July, 2021, in her first job since stepping down as First Minister and led its Twelfth of July coverage last year.

She will front coverage again this year after BBC NI axed its live broadcast in 2022.

Ms Foster currently hosts a one hour show on the channel which airs every Friday, however her role was expanded earlier this month.

The move will see the former DUP leader become a regular presenter across the channel’s programming throughout the week and see her participate in making documentaries under the ‘GB News Investigates’ brand.

There’s no reason to believe the promotion will be affected by the latest financial disclosure by GB News which pulls in an average of 2.3 million viewers a month.

Directors insist they are “satisfied” with the results and expect growth in the future.

The company declared pre-tax revenues £3.6 million made up primarily from advertising despite a boycott from several brands like Ikea, Kopparberg and Octopus Energy who decided to pull their adverts from the channel.

GB News secured a new £60 million cash injection last year from its existing backers, Dubai-based investment group Legatum Ventures and one of the UK’s most prominent hedge fund managers, Sir Paul Marshall.

Breakfast presenter Eamonn Holmes only returned to his slot in January after taking a break from his show role while undergoing back surgery in an attempt to deal with his chronic pain.

The 63-year-old suffered a number of set backs since joining the team in December 2021 including breaking his shoulder following a fall at his Surrey home.

The broadcaster previously claimed he joined GB News because he “didn't tick the boxes” at ITV anymore, resulting in his options drying up.

The channel recently hired former Cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg to host a chat show, and recruited Christopher Hope from the Daily Telegraph as its head of politics.

The TV service has invested in a number of other Conservative MPs with Lee Anderson set to became the latest to host.

He would join fellow Tory hosts and contributors Esther McVey and Philip Davies.

Ms McVey earned £58,650 as a presenter in 2022 which works out an average of just under £900 per episode.

Former UKIP and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage was one of the first to join the broadcaster as a host of its prime-time Sunday morning show.

Earlier this week, the UK’s broadcasting watchdog Ofcom ruled that an episode of the Mark Steyn show, who was a presenter until earlier this year, broke its broadcasting rules and was “potentially harmful and materially misleading”.

Mr Steyn made an “incorrect claim” about health data providing evidence of a link between the Covid vaccine and higher rates of infection, hospitalisation and death, Ofcom said.

GB News Radio was the fastest-growing station in the UK after racking up 415,000 listeners by the third quarter of last year.

The broadcaster said it is focused on growing its audience and committing to high quality, independent journalism.