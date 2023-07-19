Gemma Atkinson welcomes second child with fiance Gorka Marquez

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez have welcomed a new addition to their family (Ian West/PA)

Gemma Atkinson has welcomed a second child with fiance Gorka Marquez, saying: “Our family is complete”.

The former Hollyoaks star, 38, announced the happy news that she had given birth to a baby boy on her Instagram story on Wednesday morning.

Atkinson and Strictly Come Dancing professional Marquez, 32, already share a daughter Mia who was born in 2019.

The social media post featured a black background with white text which read: “Little man is here. He arrived safe and sound and he’s utterly wonderful.

“Mia is already the mother hen we expected her to be.

“We’re all home together soaking up this lovely little bubble before Gorks has to leave for Strictly rehearsals next week.”

She added: “Thank you for all the lovely well wishes. Our family is complete.”

During their daughter Mia’s birth, Atkinson needed an emergency c-section when her baby’s heart rate dropped suddenly and the actress suffered a haemorrhage after the birth, losing nearly a litre of blood.

She previously admitted the experience in 2019 left her having nightmares and originally adamant she would not want another child.

However, last year, she said she finally felt ready to have a second baby after working through her initial fear.

The couple met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 when Atkinson was partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec and Marquez with Alexandra Burke.

Atkinson has appeared in a number of TV soaps and dramas including playing Lisa Hunter in Hollyoaks, Tamzin Bayle in Casualty and Carly Hope in Emmerdale.

She also presents a show on Hits Radio while her Spanish dancer and choreographer partner has been a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing since 2016.