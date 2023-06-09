George Fensom becomes first contestant to leave Love Island villa

MANDATORY CREDIT: ITV ITV undated handout photo of the logo for this season’s Love Island ahead of its return to our screens. Issue date: Monday June 21, 2021.

George Fensom has been the first contestant to be dumped from the villa on the latest series of Love Island.

The 24-year-old business development executive left the show following the first recoupling of the series, which took place during Friday’s episode.

After learning the news he embraced his fellow Islanders, later telling them: “On a serious note, I’ll never forget any of you.

“A shit decision was gonna have to be made regardless – one of us was going to go anyway.

“It’s just one of them situations where it was unfortunately me.”

He later added: “Leaving the villa alone tonight obviously isn’t how I wanted my experience to end to be honest with you – I just wanted to continue to drop loose game.

“I’m sure there’ll be someone out there for me, but it was just wasn’t in the villa.”

George described the Love Island experience as “definitely the best thing I’ve ever done”.

“I’ve loved every minute of it. It’s been so much fun and the most amazing experience from start to finish,” he said.

“The experiences I’ve had, the people I’ve met and the lifelong friendships that I’ve formed have made my villa experience very worthwhile.”

The decision to dump George was made by the female islanders, who were given the power to choose who they wanted to be partnered with earlier in the episode.

A text, received by Mitchel Taylor, read: “Islanders, tonight there will be a recoupling. The girls will each choose which boy they want to recouple with.

“The boy not picked to be in a couple will be dumped from the island immediately. #LeaveItToTheLadies #BroBye”

Following George’s departure from the villa, the remaining couples are Catherine Agbaje and Zachariah Noble, Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde, Jess Harding and Sammy Root, Molly Marsh and Mitchel, Ruchee Gurung and Andre Fertado, and Whitney Adebayo and Mehdi Edno.

Earlier in the episode, Mitchel took a step back from pursuing current partner Molly.

Mitchel told Molly that he would “sit back” and let her explore her options after islander Sammy let him know that he wanted to pursue her.

After going on dates with Molly, Jess and Ella, Sammy confessed to Mitchel that Molly was his favourite person to date.

Telling Mitchel about his feelings, Sammy confessed: “I can’t lie, Molly was my favourite. I want to get to know her.

“At the end of the day, she said to me she was open to getting to know other people as well.”

Mitchel replied: “Do your thing, get to know the girls. Let the best man win.”

After hearing that Molly was keen on getting to know other people, Mitchel pulled her for a chat, saying: “I don’t want to give you the energy I think you deserve when you’re not going to give me any reciprocation back. I’d rather let you do your thing.”

He added: “No one compares to you right now. I’m still going to adore you, I still think you’re great…I don’t want to cuddle and all that stuff anymore, I want to sit back and I want you to explore your options.”

Also in the episode, Molly sat down with Sammy to tell him that she might know him from somewhere else.

“You either remind me of someone or I’ve met you and I don’t know how,” she said.

Sammy responded: “You’ve definitely been thinking about this all night! I hope it’s a good thing…”

Molly told him it was a “good thing” because she felt like she knew him already, with Sammy joking: “Maybe we met in a past life, when you were a seagull and I was a chip.”

Love Island airs on ITV2 and ITVX.