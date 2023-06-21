Georgia Toffolo joins racegoers on the first day of Royal Ascot 2023 (Matt Crossick/PA)

Former queen of the jungle Georgia Toffolo joined racegoers on the first day of Royal Ascot.

The TV personality, 28, was pictured at the Mindful Drinking Bar by Harrogate Spring Water, as part of a campaign to support moderation in drinking for adults.

The TV personality, 28, was pictured at the Mindful Drinking Bar, as part of a campaign to support moderation in drinking for adults (Matt Crossick/PA)

Toffolo joined celebrity bartender Merlin Griffiths as they debuted a new alcohol-free summer cocktail, The Royal Raspberry Spritz.

She wore a white dress with flared sleeves and embroidered with red line-drawn rose heads, complementing the outfit with a dark crimson hat.

Toffolo, who starred on reality TV show Made In Chelsea, previously told the PA news agency she had become more of a “mindful drinker” over the past three years.

Toffolo wore a white dress with flared sleeves and embroidered with red line-drawn rose heads, complementing the outfit with a dark crimson hat (Matt Crossick/PA)

“My attitude to wellbeing has changed hugely,” she said.

“I try to get balance and moderation, which is a constant battle, whether I am looking at how I eat, drink, work, or exercise.

“In my early 20s, it was so manic and I tried to work all the hours God sent, so the theme of my mid-20s has been trying to find moderation.”

Georgia Toffolo and celebrity bartender Merlin Griffiths (Matt Crossick/PA)

Toffolo won I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2017, following a series which saw her and Stanley Johnson, father of former prime minister Boris Johnson, strike up a close friendship.

She returned to the jungle earlier this year for the ITV all-star spin-off series, I’m A Celebrity… South Africa which saw former contestants battle it out to become the first I’m A Celebrity Legend.