Gerry Kelly to step down from Friday show on BBC Radio Ulster

Gerry Kelly said he wants to focus on other projects

Popular radio presenter Gerry Kelly has announced he is to step down from his Friday afternoon show on BBC Radio Ulster.

The Ballymena-born broadcaster will continue to present his Saturday show at the new time of 12pm.

Mr Kelly (71) has been a fixture on TV and radio for more than four decades, hosting the ratings-hit Kelly Show for 16 years from 1985 until 2005.

In 2016 he successfully overcame bladder cancer and spoke out about the disease and the embarrassment felt by many men to talk about the symptoms.

Gerry Kelly began presenting his Friday show more than five years ago and said he wants to free up time to focus on other projects.

“I have really enjoyed presenting the show on Fridays and we have had some fantastic guests over the years, but the time has come for me to focus on other things," he said.

"I will still be on the airwaves with my Saturday show and look forward to start planning for a new six-part radio series to go out on BBC Radio Ulster next year.”

His last Friday show will air on October 18 at 3pm, while the new schedule for his Saturday programme beginning on October 26.

In 1993, Mr Kelly received a Sony Gold Award for a special programme in the aftermath of the Shankill Road bomb and was inducted into the Royal Television Society Hall of Fame in 1998.