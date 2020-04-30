Give My Head Peace star BJ Hogg dies aged 65

Tributes have been paid to the well-known Northern Irish actor BJ Hogg (left), who has died, aged 65

BJ Hogg, one of the stars of the hit BBC show Give My Head Peace, has died at the age of 65.

Born in Lisburn in 1955, he was best known for playing the role of Big Mervyn in series, which ran for more than 20 years.

BJ Hogg also appeared in episodes of Game of Thrones and The Fall and acted in several films shot in Northern Ireland, including Hunger and Divorcing Jack.

He featured in the Oscar-nominated 1998 short film Dance Lexie Dance.

In a statement, the team behind Give My Head Peace, said: "BJ is part of the Give My Head Peace family.

"He was a fine actor, great colleague and a true friend. Our thoughts are with his wife Elish, son Nathan and daughter Abigail at this time."

Peter Johnston, Director BBC NI said, "BJ was a great comedy talent and a much-loved character in our long-running sitcom, Give My Head Peace.

"Many people will also remember his performance in the Oscar-nominated Dance, Lexie Dance. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad and difficult time."