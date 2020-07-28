Gloria Hunniford brands Meghan Markle 'manipulative' during TV clash

Gloria Hunniford has branded the Duchess of Sussex manipulative, saying that "when you marry into the royal family you can't have it all your own way".

The Portadown native caused a stir when she clashed with Kelle Bryan (45) on Loose Women over Meghan (38).

The presenters were discussing Finding Freedom, the new biography of Harry (35) and Meghan by Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie.

Extracts from the book, due to be published by HQ on August 11 and serialised in the The Times and the Sunday Times, have covered claims the Duke of Sussex was angered by what he perceived as his brother's "snobbish" attitude to his bride.

The publisher said the authors have been given "unique access" and the cooperation of those closest to the couple.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Neither Meghan nor the Duke have contributed to the upcoming book.

It is based on interviews conducted by Scobie and Durand with sources close to the couple in addition to the authors' own reporting.

"I just want to say up front that at the beginning I really liked Meghan," said Gloria (80).

"I thought that she was a breath of fresh air.

"She was different, she had a lot of interests that Harry was interested in and I thought that was good.

"But over a period of time I have sort of changed my mind.

"I see the manipulation or what I fell is manipulation, in my opinion.

"But you know, there is nothing earth shattering about this book, we have heard a lot of it before.

"I don't believe for one second that they did not feed a lot of information."

Gloria described the couple as "miserable" looking in recent photographs.

"The name of the book is Finding Freedom. And I have the gut feeling they're not finding that," said Gloria.

"In every picture they look miserable, I don't know what Harry is doing in LA, Meghan I feel is loving it, she's already been back doing voiceovers and things."

Kelle said that was because that was the actress' previous job.

"Obviously they've taken a step back from royal life and they are providing for themselves, so that is a job to do and earn money from," she said.

Gloria replied: "I would say she married the institution, she didn't just marry Harry and I know she was a very successful television person, but I don't think she can have it both ways."

Gloria said she felt there had been signs of manipulation, as she believed Meghan was desperate to return to the US.

"Maybe I'm old fashioned, there is so much information when you marry into the royal family and you can't have it all your own way, but I do wish them well," she said.