Gloria Hunniford reveals how she met Sir Cliff Richard in NI during the Troubles

Gloria Hunniford has revealed how she met Sir Cliff Richard for the first time during the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

Speaking on ITV’s Loose Women, which she co-presents, the Northern Irish broadcaster praised the veteran pop star for his dedication to fans here.

“When the Troubles were in Northern Ireland… no entertainer would come,” she said.

“Cliff was the first one that came and there was a huge buzz about it and it was a gospel concert.”

Gloria (83) said that she was working for the BBC at the time and she wanted to interview him while he was in Belfast. They became good friends afterwards.

“I had joined the BBC, given the job, and I went in naively and said, ‘Oh Cliff Richard’s in town, he’d be good for the programme’.

"And they went, ‘We’ve tried every which way to get him and he’s not doing anything.’

“But I knew the vicar of that church [Sir Cliff was playing at],” she continued.

“See, I rarely take no for an answer so I rang him up and said, ‘If you finish quite early at the church, would you give me a call?’

"And I got the call and [Sir Cliff] agreed to do it so I went down!”

The veteran TV presenter from Portadown made the remarks to Sir Cliff as he appeared on Loose Women to celebrate 65 years of his music.

Having been friends for 50 years, Gloria explained how her friendship with Sir Cliff has stood the test of time.

“I’ll tell you what, Cliff makes a really, really good friend. He’s solid, very loyal because I always say there’s almost like two Cliff Richards, because when I see you at the [Royal] Albert Hall, there you are the performer and you look like 45 or something.

“And then I see you in the kitchen with all the wrinkles!” she joked.

"You would think Cliff would never wash up dishes or make the coffee but you do. You sort of muck in with everything and you become ordinary but extraordinary!”

Gloria said Sir Cliff – who she helped cope after he was falsely accused of historical sex crimes – had helped her get over a nasty fall last year that caused her to cut her workload drastically.

She explained: “He didn’t buy me a get-well gift, but we met over a few dinners, and he kindly brought me to Wimbledon tennis this year for the Ladies Final, which was more than enough!”

The Loose Women regular was rocked by the accident, caused after she tripped on a rug in her son’s house.

Gloria was left with serious facial injuries and leg bruising and admitted it has left her nervous when out walking.

She said: “I’m glad to be back at work, but from now on I will try to keep it to two days a week, rather than five.

“I have to admit it upsets your whole equilibrium and it takes away your confidence.

“I’m always looking down at the ground when I’m walking on the high street now, especially to see if there are any paving stones that are looking rickety.”