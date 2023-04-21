Golda Rosheuvel ‘humbled’ to have character at centre of Bridgerton spin-off

Golda Rosheuvel said she was ‘humbled’ to have her character be the centre of a Bridgerton spin-off (Ian West/PA) — © Ian West

Golda Rosheuvel said it has been a “humbling experience” to have her Bridgerton character, Queen Charlotte, turned into a spin-off series.

The actress, who has starred in both series of Netflix’s hit Regency-era drama, said she was “very proud” that the character has been received so well by fans.

Rosheuvel reprises her role in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, which follows the young queen’s marriage to King George III of England.

She stars alongside Hugh Sachs, Sam Clemmett and India Ria Amarteifio, who plays the younger version of Queen Charlotte.

Speaking at the Leicester Square premiere of the series on Friday, Rosheuvel praised her young co-star Amarteifio for doing a “beautiful job”.

“It’s a really humbling experience – you always want your work to be received well by people,” she told the PA news agency

“And for Queen Charlotte to be a fan favourite and then for Shonda Rhimes and Netflix to want to do a deeper dive into this character, it’s great. I feel very proud.”

She added that she and Amarteifio had never worked with each other or filmed on the same day.

“We never had any scenes together other than (the) last scene in episode six,” she said.

“So the only advice that I gave her was to take it and make it her own. And she’s done an amazing job, a beautiful job.”

Show creator Rhimes said that having worked on the original Bridgerton series, working on the Queen Charlotte spin-off was “like coming home”.

“I’m so honoured. I think it’s amazing,” she told PA.

“It was not something I ever would have expected and I think it’s a real honour. I was excited.”

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is due for release on Netflix on May 4.