Good Morning Ulster's Chris Buckler and Sarah Brett on the trials of broadcasting through the coronavirus pandemic
In their first interview since taking up their new roles at the helm of Radio Ulster's flagship breakfast programme, Chris Buckler and Sarah Brett tell Claire O'Boyle about the trials of broadcasting through the pandemic and why they are both glad to be back home
Taking the reins at Good Morning Ulster was always going to be a monumental task. The flagship Radio Ulster news show has kept generations informed through some of the most challenging periods in our history and with the departure of BBC NI stalwarts Noel Thompson and Karen Patterson, Chris Buckler and Sarah Brett have had big old boots to fill.