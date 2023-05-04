Great British menu host Andi serves up a culinary masterclass at Ulster University

: Andi Oliver (centre) with Sophie McKenzie and Leslin Joy (Photo by Aodhan Roberts for Belfast Telegraph) — © Aodhan Roberts

Great British Menu host Andi Oliver sometimes sees a look of fear on faces when she walks into a restaurant for a meal.

So, you can imagine the nerves of Ulster University catering students before she paid a visit to the Belfast campus yesterday.

But they need not have worried because the culinary expert was impressed by their talent.

She said Northern Ireland had an abundance of young chefs ready to make their mark.

London-born Andi was in Belfast for Culinary Salon, a series of dinners hosted at the university’s Academy Restaurant by some of the UK and Ireland’s most acclaimed chefs and food writers.

For the students, this was the term’s grand finale. Under Andi’s guidance, they served up a four-course menu with dishes taken from her first cookbook, The Pepperpot Diaries: Stories from My Caribbean Table.

The night was a marriage of cultures, with local ingredients used to create Andi’s signature Caribbean dishes.

She said she would encourage every student to embrace the culture of their homeplace.

“It’s the first time in any sense of scale that someone has been cooking recipes from the book, so this is exciting,” she added.

“It’s also great to see the excitement in the students. Cooking should be fun.

“The world we live in is a multicultural one, but food is a great leveller, a universal symbol for friendship, a simple way of coming together as people.

“I’d encourage all young people seeking to get into the industry to bring their culture with them on their journey.

“I’d love to be here for a bit longer and see what the chefs who have been through The Great British Menu are up to.

“Gemma Austin, Phelim O’Hagan and Chris McKlurg... Northern Ireland produces some amazing chefs. Phelim cured a tomahawk steak in Irish whiskey and then barbecued it.

“My word, there’s some incredibly exciting food appearing, and it’s a very exciting place to be.”

Her night in Belfast was mainly spent in the kitchen.

She said: “I’m quite controlling. This is about encouraging students to explore their passions and be the best they can be.

“There are so many opportunities in hospitality. Yes, you need to know your craft, but you can start a food business without much money and do some really astonishing things — and Northern Ireland kitchens are doing some astonishing things.”

Andi had some advice for any restaurant owner who sees her coming through their door.

“Don’t cook me tomatoes,” she said. “There’s something about the way the skin wrinkles.”

Among the people benefiting from her Andi’s experience were student Sophie McKenzie and chef Leslin Joy.

Sophie said: “It’s been great. I grew up watching her with my nanny. She’s been an inspiration, and to have her here is brilliant.”

Leslin added: “It has been so interesting for me. I think we’re set for the dinner.”