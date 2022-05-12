Great Scot: Indie band Belle and Sebastian to play old Belfast Telegraph building

Belle and Sebastian will be playing a gig in Belfast later this year

Scottish indie band Belle & Sebastian have announced a gig at the old Belfast Telegraph building later this year.

Their headline Belfast show will take place on Thursday, November 10.

Formed in Glasgow in 1994 by Stuart Murdoch and Stuart David, Belle and Sebastian released their 10th studio album A Bit Of Previous earlier this month.

They are embarking on a US tour this summer, including dates in Los Angeles, Oklahoma and Nashville. They also have dates in Spain in July.

Later this year, the band head back to the UK, playing across England, Scotland and Wales, before heading to Northern Ireland for their Belfast date.

Their Northern Ireland gig was announced days after their latest album, A Bit of Previous was released — their first studio album in seven years.

According to reviews, A Bit Of Previous is a classic Belle and Sebastian album preoccupied with songs and melodies that stay in the mind and lyrics that make listeners smile and ponder. It is also the first album the band recorded in their native Glasgow in 20 years — the last was 2000’s Fold Your Hands Child, You Walk Like a Peasant. Plans to record in California in spring of 2020 were scrapped due to the pandemic.

Tickets for their Belfast show are on sale on Friday at 10am from ticketmaster.ie.