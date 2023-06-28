Groping allegation against Tory mayoral hopeful Korski ‘very serious’ – No 10

A spokesman for Mr Sunak said he would encourage any complainant who wishes to come forward (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Downing Street has described the groping allegation against Tory mayoral hopeful Daniel Korski as “very serious” and indicated Rishi Sunak would urge any further complainants to come forward.

Television producer Daisy Goodwin made a formal complaint after she publicly accused the former adviser of sexually assaulting her during a meeting in Downing Street a decade ago.

Mr Korski, who denies what he calls a “baseless” claim, has been resisting pressure to quit the race to be the Conservative candidate to lead London, despite support draining away.

Ms Goodwin, who wrote the hit TV show Victoria, alleged the incident took place while he was a special adviser to then-prime minister David Cameron and has made a complaint to the Cabinet Office.

Downing Street declined to say whether the Prime Minister believes Mr Korski is a suitable candidate or if he should suspend his campaign, but did say “conclusions shouldn’t be drawn on until the processes are followed through”.

Mr Sunak’s press secretary said: “Obviously these allegations are very serious. They are allegations that have obviously been denied by Daniel Korski himself. They should be handled in the proper way.”

Ms Goodwin has said she has been contacted by other women with “some very interesting stories” that make her “feel entirely justified” about making the allegations against Mr Korski.

Asked if the Prime Minister would encourage anyone with complaints against former staff members to come forward, his press secretary said: “Yes, of course.”