Groundhog Day breaks Old Vic box office records with ticket sales

Tim Minchin won an Olivier award for the musical in 2017 (Chris J Ratcliffe/PA)

The Old Vic has announced that the musical version of Groundhog Day has broken the theatre’s box office records.

The Olivier Award-winning musical – with music and lyrics from Australian composer and comedian Tim Minchin and writing from Danny Rubin – is said to be the highest-grossing Old Vic production in history.

Around 90,000 people – 60% of whom were new audiences to the theatre – have seen the show, according to the Old Vic.

Director of Groundhog Day Matthew Warchus, who is the theatre’s artistic director, said: “It has been a true honour and delight to bring Groundhog Day back to The Old Vic and give it a fresh new lease of life.

“The show, now seen by over 65,000 people in 2016 and almost 90,000 people this summer, has broken all box office records (including its own records set in 2016).

“Its immense popularity is a tribute not only to the brilliant writers, Tim Minchin and Danny Rubin, but also the outstanding creatives, cast, band and crew, and all the teams at The Old Vic who helped deliver the production with such skill, commitment and affection.

“This surprisingly moving and joyful show is very dear to my heart, and I can’t wait to bring it to a wider audience in the near future. Watch this space…”

Rubin had co-written the 1993 fantasy comedy film, which starred Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell, alongside director Harold Ramis.

The story follows a weatherman stuck in a time-loop in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, a town that celebrates Groundhog Day on February 2 where locals look to a rodent to predict whether Spring will be early or late.

Rubin and Ramis shared a Bafta award for best original screenplay with the film.

In 2017, the adaption won best new musical and best actor in a musical for American actor Andy Karl at the Olivier Awards along with securing six nods.

A run of the musical on Broadway saw the musical nominated for seven Tony awards, including original musical score and book (musical), in 2017.

However, the production closed early and a US tour was subsequently cancelled.

In January 2018, Minchin, also known for Matilda The Musical, wrote on Twitter: “Sadly (despicably) there’ll be no US tour.”

This year, Karl reprised his role as Phil Connors when the show started its run in London in May.

Groundhog Day at the Old Vic is set to end its run on August 19.