Hannah Waddingham to present the BBC’s Fantasy, Myths And Legends Prom

Award-winning actress Hannah Waddingham will present the Fantasy, Myths And Legends Prom at the Royal Albert Hall, it has been announced.

The actress and singer said she was “thrilled” to return to the prestigious venue for the event, having last appeared at the BBC Proms in 2016.

Waddingham has recently shot further into the public consciousness through her performance in the Bafta-winning Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso, and her co-hosting of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

Host Hannah Waddingham during the opening of the grand final for the Eurovision Song Contest final (Aaron Chown/PA)

She also hosted the 2023 Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in April.

The Fantasy, Myths And Legends Prom will feature music from some of the industry’s biggest franchises, including Harry Potter, Star Wars, Lord Of The Rings, and Game Of Thrones – in which Waddingham also appeared.

The BBC Concert Orchestra, led by new chief conductor Anna-Maria Helsing, will be joined by mezzo soprano Felicity Buckland and the Huddersfield Choral Society.

Waddingham said: “I am thrilled to be back at the magnificent Royal Albert Hall after hosting the 2023 Olivier awards here earlier in the year.

“Having performed at the Proms before, and having played Septa Unella in Game Of Thrones I cannot wait to present a programme of some of the most-loved music from the fantasy genre. It’s going to be magical.”

The actress last appeared at the BBC Proms in 2016 to sing extracts from Kiss Me Kate and The Boys From Syracuse alongside the BBC Concert Orchestra.

The concert featured a selection of music written for stage and screen adaptations of works by Shakespeare.

The Fantasy, Myths And Legends Prom will broadcast live on BBC Radio 3 on August 28, and will be on BBC Sounds for 30 days.

The concert will also be filmed for TV, with an edited version airing on BBC Two on September 2 at 7.50pm.

It will be available on BBC iPlayer for 12 months.