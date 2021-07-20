Happy Eamonn Holmes becomes a grandfather for the first time 

Eamonn Holmes has become a grandfather for the first time after his son Declan and wife Jenny welcomed the arrival of their new baby girl, Amelia.

The 61-year-old Belfast presenter announced the good news on Tuesday’s This Morning show, which he is co-hosting with wife Ruth Langsford over the summer months.

Speaking at the start of the programme, a delighted Holmes joked that he would now like to be known as ‘Papa, like the Pope’. And he later revealed that a psychic had contacted him on social media platform Instagram to tell him he was going to be a granddad, a day before Declan broke the pregnancy news to him.

Holmes said: “My son Declan and his wife Jenny are the happy couple. Jenny gave birth to Amelia, who is 7lbs 6oz.

"So that's my first grandchild, my mother is a great-grandmother now."

Langsford then joked that Grumps would be an ideal name for him to be called by Amelia.

She said: "We came up with Grumps, but he wasn't too keen on that one."

Declan Holmes and wife Jenny

But Holmes said he was opting for Papa instead.

"It surprises people because they look at me and think, 'He's too young to be a grandfather’,” he quipped.

"I've got people getting in touch with me about glamorous grandfather competitions and all sorts of things like that.

"But no, my friend Bill has anointed himself Papa and I like it.

"It's like the Pope. There's an infallibility that goes with it.

"So I'd quite like my grandchildren to call me Papa. That would be nice."

From left, Declan’s half-brother Jack, brother Niall, mum Gabrielle, Declan, his wife Jenny, his dad Eamonn, Ruth Langsford and his sister Rebecca

Langsford then extended her congratulations to 32-year-old Declan and wife Jenny, saying they were ‘very, very excited’ and couldn’t wait to meet the new baby.

Holmes announced that he was going to be a granddad on This Morning back in April. He said at the time: “Declan is my eldest boy, he's 32, and Jenny is his beloved wife.

"They have just announced that I, together with Valerie and Robin, Jenny's mum and dad, and Gabrielle, Declan's mummy, we're all going to be grandparents.

"It's very good. We're very happy."

Langsford added: "Declan and Jenny – we're so, so happy for you. Lots of love to you.

"They're going to be the most wonderful parents."