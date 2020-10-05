Harry Potter spell cast over Ballycastle with Quidditch status

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Alderman Mark Fielding accepts decorative banner in an official ceremony at Ballycastle beach, honouring the town's role in the Harry Potter companion book. He is with Cross and Passion College pupils Aine (11) and Oisin Franey (9).

Ballycastle has been given Quidditch town status in celebration of a new Harry Potter reference book.

The Co Antrim seaside town is one of just 11 towns and villages across the UK and Ireland to receive the accolade in celebration of ‘Quidditch Through The Ages Illustrated Edition’, an essential companion to the Harry Potter series and guide on the wizard’s favourite sport.

Bloomsbury Publishing presented Causeway Coast and Glens mayor, Alderman Mark Fielding, with a decorative banner on Monday which featured gold Quidditch hoops celebrating the town’s fictitious Quidditch team, Ballycastle Bats, to mark the release of the book written by J K Rowling and illustrated by Emily Gravett.

Alderman Fielding was pictured next to the banner in an outdoor, socially-distanced presentation with young Harry Potter fans, including 11-year-old Aine Franey from Cross and Passion College.

Aine said she was over the moon that her native Ballycastle has achieved official Quidditch status.

“I'm obsessed with Harry Potter and dream of playing Quidditch, so I’m really happy to find out that I now live in an Honorary Quidditch Town,” she said.

“I loved visiting the sign and it’s great that Ballycastle has been honoured in this way.”

A spokesperson from Bloomsbury Publishing said they were “proud to recognise Ballycastle as an Honorary Quidditch Town alongside 10 other towns and villages across the United Kingdom and Ireland”.

“Quidditch captured the imaginations of children and adults across the world, and the new book Quidditch Through the Ages, beautifully illustrated by Emily Gravett, is a magical companion for those who want to immerse themselves in the wizarding world of Harry Potter,” said the spokesperson.

"Harry Potter fans can now unearth the real-life towns and villages inspiring the names of Quidditch teams and we ask anyone planning a visit to Holyhead to first check national and local travel guidance on coronavirus to ensure their visit is made safely.

"For communities that are currently experiencing stricter measures, we encourage people to support their favourite Quidditch team virtually by visiting the official Harry Potter fan club, Wizarding World.”

British and Irish mayors accepted the Honorary Quidditch Town accolades and received the golden banners in outdoor, socially distanced presentations alongside some young Harry Potter fans that visited the landmarks.