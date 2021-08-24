Harry Potter twin stars James and Oliver Phelps pay magical visit to Giant’s Causeway

The Giant’s Causeway welcomed two stars from the magical world of Harry Potter on Tuesday as James and Oliver Phelps paid a visit to the natural wonder.

Known and loved for playing twins Fred and George Weasley in the critically-acclaimed franchise, the pair posted several photos of their visit to the north coast on Tuesday.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The 35-year-old actors from Sutton Coldfield in Birmingham took to the famous basalt columns as they marveled at the Co Antrim beauty spot on their Northern Ireland road trip.

Writing on Instagram, James Phelps said: “Legend has it this place was built by a giant who was going to fight another giant.

“If you ever get the chance please check this place out, it is stunning and unlike anything I've ever seen. Big thanks to Diane who gave us a little history lesson too.”

Brother Oliver added: “As geology and places to visit goes Giants Causeway is a must. Obviously you've got to make a stop at the wishing chair.”

The stunning scenery and real-life ‘magic’ of the Giant’s Causeway had some fans of the actors joking that the location looked like it could be a scene from one of the eight films in the series.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The actors were just teenagers when they stepped into the role of the Weasley twins in the blockbuster film franchise.

Making more than £7 billion around the world, the franchise is the third highest grossing in the world, only beaten by the Star Wars films and the Marvel universe.

Six of the eight films were also nominated for a total of 12 Academy Awards.