Harry Styles breaks records for highest selling Scottish stadium gig ever

Harry Styles has broken the record for the highest selling stadium show in Scotland ever, according to the gig venue.

The former One Direction frontman wowed packed crowds on Friday and Saturday evening at the BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh.

Promoter DF Concerts said it was a “phenomenal number” of ticket sales for one artist.

Scottish Rugby Union, which owns and operates Murrayfield, said 65,000 people attended Saturday’s show, which saw Styles fans descend on Murrayfield dressed in a wide array of colourful outfits, feather boas and cowboy hats.

They tweeted: “Saturday night’s Harry Styles concert at BT Murrayfield is the highest-selling stadium concert in Scotland ever with an attendance of over 65,000.

“Thanks to every single one of you for a fantastic evening.”

Social media footage from the gig showed fans chanting “No Scotland, no party!” with Styles saying it back to them from the stage.

Styles was the second star to grace the stage at Murrayfield this month, with Beyonce performing in front of thousands on May 20 in the pouring rain.

Bruce Springsteen will perform at the stadium on Tuesday with transport bosses warning fans to plan their journeys accordingly.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail head of customer operations, said: “We’re doing what we can to help music fans travel to see Bruce Springsteen perform at BT Murrayfield on Tuesday, and I am delighted we have been able to add more seats and some extra trains to help people enjoy the occasion.

Bruce Springsteen will perform at Murrayfield on Tuesday (Danny Lawson/PA)

“I’d encourage customers to travel to the stadium early as trains will be much busier than normal.

“Our advice to anyone travelling is to plan ahead and allow extra time for travel to and from the concert.

“Buying return tickets in advance on the ScotRail app or website will minimise your need to queue and help your day run smoothly.”