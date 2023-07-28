Hartwig Fischer to step down as British Museum director next year

Hartwig Fischer will step down as director of the British Museum next year.

The London museum, which houses historical artifacts from around the world, announced on Friday that the search for the next director will begin in the autumn.

Mr Fischer said: “I have had the privilege of leading a team of outstanding professionals and collaborating with inspiring partners, communities and institutions from across the UK and the world.

“I am very proud of what we have achieved. It is now time to pass on leadership to continue creating a truly global museum whilst remaining at the heart of Britain’s cultural life.

“Over the next year, I will push ahead with our plans and secure a successful transition.

“Looking ahead, I am excited about the next phase of my career, moving beyond the institutional framework of a single museum to engage in the rescue and preservation of cultural heritage in times of climate crisis, conflict, war, and violence.”

Mr Fischer has spent his time as director developing the masterplan for the renovation of the historic building and the redisplay of its collection.

The German art historian also said: “In 2016, I was called to the British Museum to prepare the essential renovation of a building in need of rejuvenation, a global icon of museum architecture whose complex architectural substance calls for urgent, large-scale intervention.

“The renovation work itself will take several decades, but the mission I was given by the trustees has been accomplished: the foundations of the BM masterplan are now laid.

“It will serve as the basis for all subsequent work and forms the foundation to innovative concepts for the future display.”

The redevelopment plan will be published this autumn and an international architectural competition will follow.

Fischer took over from Neil MacGregor, who stepped down as director of the British Museum at the end of December 2015.

During Fischer’s tenure exhibitions have included Manga, Troy, Peru, Hieroglyphs and Feminine power.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: “I thank Hartwig for his sterling leadership of the British Museum over the last eight years.

“From leading the organisation through the pandemic and welcoming back millions of visitors a year, to opening up a world-class storage and research facility and developing partnerships around the world, Hartwig leaves a valuable legacy.

“The British Museum will continue to thrive and I look forward to seeing what the next chapter in this great institution’s history holds.”

Former chancellor George Osborne, chairman of the British Museum, said Fischer can “look back on his eight years as director with pride in his great achievements”.

Mr Osborne added: “He has been an intellectual tour de force, helping the British Museum present its collection to new audiences in new ways in brilliant exhibitions like Stonehenge and China’s hidden century.”

“Above all, he has been a person of integrity, inquiry and industry who has given everything to the British Museum over these years. The Trustees respect his decision to move on to new ventures next year.”