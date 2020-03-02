Has Banksy come to Northern Ireland? Images similar to elusive street artist's work appear in Dundonald

A "Banksy type painting" discovered on a wall in Dundonald on March 2nd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Street art with a striking resemblance to the work of elusive artist Banksy has appeared in Northern Ireland over the weekend.

Three pieces appeared on the Ballyregan Road, Dundonald, featuring a young girl sitting contemplatively with her chin in her hand and cross-legged.

One of the images has the girl looking at a pigeon, while the other two show her looking at a daffodil.

The work is similar to that of anonymous England-based street artist Banksy whose work often contains a political or social element.

A "Banksy type painting" discovered on a wall in Dundonald on March 2nd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Street artist Ray aka FGB, speaking on Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster, said street art was popular in the city.

On the new artwork appearing, he said: "I think it is done in a style that is similar to Banksy as a way of putting art in the street, putting it in stencils is something that is quite easy to do.

"You can do it at home and then you can come out at night and get a lot of pieces up in a short space of time, where you are not stood at a wall for a long time trying to paint your masterpiece."

Ray said that street art in Belfast is "massive" at the moment, with street artists competing on a "world scale."

He added: "There is a lot of artists coming from Northern Ireland at the minute who are fantastic and really pushing the boundaries of what people are doing with street art.

"We have a scene here where there is a lot of great pieces going up and it is all homegrown talent.

"We have a lot of people who want to come here and paint but we have a lot of artists here of our own who are really doing a lot of great work."