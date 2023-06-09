Have I Got New For You jokes about recording on Friday after Johnson resignation (Hat Trick Productions/PA)

Topical news comedy show Have I Got New For You has joked it needs to start recording episodes on Fridays, after Boris Johnson’s surprise resignation as an MP.

This week’s episode featured comedian Harry Hill as host – his first ever appearance on the show – and was recorded on Thursday.

The former PM announced on Friday he would be stepping down as an MP after accusing a Commons investigation into whether he misled Parliament over partygate of attempting to “drive me out”.

The announcement came shortly after 8pm, with Have I Got New For You set to air at 9pm.

Shortly after the news, the show’s Twitter account wrote: “Perhaps we need to start recording the show on a Friday…”

Comedian Richard Osman, who has previously guest hosted the show, expressed sympathy with those involved.

“My thoughts and prayers with everyone who had to record ‘Have I Got News For You’ last night,” he said.

Johnson has appeared several times on Have I Got News For You, both as guest panellist and host.

He was often the subject of ridicule on the show from team captains Ian Hislop and Paul Merton, who poked fun at his politics, posh accent, and controversial moments.

Friday’s episode saw Hill joined by comedian Jack Dee and editor-in-chief of Vice UK Zing Tsjeng, alongside Hislop and Merton.

It followed a week of major news stories, including the fallout from Phillip Schofield’s secret, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s US trip, and the Duke of Sussex’s legal battle with the owners of the Daily Mirror.

Last year, the final regular episode of rival topical new programme Mock The Week aired amid similar political chaos in the UK.

The episode, which was aired after 17 years and 21 series, was not re-recorded despite the subsequent resignation of former prime minister Liz Truss.

Following the news about Ms Truss’s exit from Downing Street, the show’s official Twitter account tweeted: “I know there are bigger ramifications to the Prime Minister resigning but that has really messed up Mock the Week this week.”

Comedian Angela Barnes added: “Liz Truss has done some terrible things, but resigning the day after we record the last ever episode of Mock The Week is up there.”

Elsewhere on Friday, members of the studio audience on the BBC’s topical discussion programme Any Questions cheered as the news was read out during the live recording in Pembrokeshire.