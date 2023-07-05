Holly Hamilton hosting Nolan Show while Stephen takes ‘well deserved break’

Northern Irish broadcaster Holly Hamilton has confirmed she will be presenting the Nolan Show on radio for the next three weeks while normal host Stephen Nolan takes a “well deserved break”.

Regular listeners to the phone-in programme will have noticed the Hamilton was stepping in for the Belfast man before she confirmed the news on social media.

Posting an Instagram story, the former BBC Breakfast sports presenter shared an image of herself in the radio studio, captioning the pic with: “Settle yourselves in. I will be taking over while Nolan takes a well deserved break on BBC Radio Ulster for the next three weeks”.

It now means Holly will present the Nolan Show until 10.30am on BBC Radio Ulster before handing over to husband Connor Phillips who hosts his mid-morning show featuring a mix of music, guests and callers.

The Co Down born woman is a regular face across television screens both locally and across the rest of the UK, co-hosting the Sunday Morning Live show on BBC One.

Welcoming first child Fionn together with husband Connor in 2021, the pair also presented last year’s local Children In Need Appeal.

In an interview back in 2020 for the Belfast Telegraph, Hamilton revealed the happiest moment of her life at the time was her wedding.

"We got married in Portugal and invited all our family and friends and pretty much everyone came,” she said.

"We almost took over a town in the Algarve for about a week - you couldn't walk down the street without bumping into a Phillips or a Hamilton! It's such a cliche to say it's the best day of your life, but there are so few times when you are surrounded by all the people in the world that you love the most - and the realisation that they have gone to so much effort to be there for you.

"It's overwhelming. It makes you realise how lucky you are to have such amazing people in your life - and to have my husband of course.”