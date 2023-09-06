Holly Willoughby congratulates The Repair Shop’s Jay Blades after NTA defeat

Holly Willoughby congratulated Jay Blades and The Repair Shop team after This Morning was dethroned at the National Television Awards by the BBC show in the wake of the Phillip Schofield affair furore (Lucy North/PA)

TV presenter Holly Willoughby congratulated “gorgeous man” Jay Blades and The Repair Shop team after This Morning was dethroned at the National Television Awards by the BBC show in the wake of the Phillip Schofield affair furore.

The ITV programme lost out on the daytime prize at the star-studded awards ceremony in London on Tuesday evening, where Happy Valley’s Sarah Lancashire was honoured with a special recognition gong.

The daytime programme has continued to face scrutiny following Schofield’s departure in May, after admitting having a relationship with a younger male former colleague.

This has included claims that the show fostered a “toxic” bullying culture.

An external review of the facts after Schofield’s departure is currently under way and ITV bosses have said both Schofield and his younger lover “repeatedly denied” allegations of a relationship until the star quit ITV and formally apologised.

This Morning has previously won in the daytime, live magazine or topical magazine category every year since 2011.

Willoughby, who has continued to host the show in the wake of Schofield’s exit, returned to screens this week after being on summer holiday.

She posted a picture of herself alongside The Repair Shop’s Blades, writing: “To this gorgeous man @jaybladesmbe and the whole team at the @therepairshoptv … Hugest Congratulations!!! And what a night for the incredible Sarah Lancashire… @joeldommett thank you for a great night… See you in the morning.”

Lancashire also won the best drama performance prize at the show, hosted by comedian Joel Dommett, while Happy Valley won the returning drama category.

Taking to the stage at the event, held at The O2 in London on Tuesday evening, Blades snapped a picture of the moment as he noted it was a “rarity” for them to be winning the prize.

He also praised his fellow nominees at This Morning, The Chase and Loose Women, saying: “We’re the new kids on the block and I’m glad we’ve won this time. I know it won’t be a regular thing so thank you.”

Willoughby, who has been hosting the morning show with Alison Hammond this week, treated herself to a burger after the ceremony, posting a photo of herself taking a bite.

She captioned the shot: “Say (quarter pounder with) CHEESE.”

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi, 26, won in the authored documentary category for his Netflix documentary, Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now.

He sent a video message from America, saying: “I have to say thank you so, so, so much if you voted or even if you just watched the documentary, it genuinely means the world and it never ceases to blow me away how much this documentary has connected with people and struck a chord.”

The award show also paid tribute to the late Paul O’Grady by playing a montage of some of his career highlights, with host Dommett remembering his “kindness” which was coupled with a “unique sense of fun that won over audiences in an instant”.

The TV star, who died aged 67 in March, also won the factual entertainment prize for his TV show For The Love Of Dogs.

Paul O’Grady died earlier this year (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Geordie duo Declan Donnelly and Ant McPartlin cemented their run as the kings of prime-time television after winning the best TV presenter prize for the 22nd consecutive time.

As the pair collected the award on stage, Donnelly said: “We are as humbled and grateful tonight as we were when we won it for the first time.”

McPartlin added that they will continue to present “as long as you want us to”.

Reality TV series Gogglebox took home the Bruce Forsyth entertainment award, beating The Masked Singer, and Donnelly and McPartlin who were nominated for two of their shows – I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! and Saturday Night Takeaway.

BBC’s The Traitors received the award for best reality competition, and The Graham Norton Show won in the new TV interview category, beating Piers Morgan Uncensored on Talk TV, Louis Theroux Interviews… and The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show to claim the prize.

The Graham Norton Show won the award in the TV interview category (Aaron Chown/PA)

Norton appeared on a video-link to collect the award, saying: “I’m so sorry I can’t be there. Finally, I win a National Television Award and I’m not there.”

He added: “This award, winning it means so much. Mostly it means that Ant and Dec don’t have a talk show… yet. Don’t do it to me, boys.”

Strictly Come Dancing picked up the talent show prize, EastEnders claimed the serial drama gong, while Netflix hit Wednesday, which stars Jenna Ortega as the Addams Family character Wednesday Addams, won the new drama award.

The Our Dementia Choir delivered a moving performance during the show, with This Is England actress Vicky McClure admitting she was “shaking through pride” at witnessing the group sing at the O2.

EastEnders star and forthcoming Strictly contestant Bobby Brazier, who is the son of TV star Jeff Brazier and the late Jade Goody, won the rising star award.