Holly Willoughby feels let down after supporting ‘someone who was not telling the truth’

Holly Willoughby has appeared on This Morning since Phillip Schofield's departure where spoke of her former colleague “not telling the truth” and of being “worried” for the wellbeing of people on all sides.

On Monday’s show, the presenter who had worked alongside Mr Schofield for many years, said she felt "shaken, troubled, let down and worried" for “the wellbeing of people on all sides of what’s going on”.

As she returned to This Morning after the Phillip Schofield affair furore, she addressed viewers directly saying "we gave our love and support to someone who was not telling the truth”.

“I think what unites us all now is a desire to heal for the health and well-being of everyone,” Ms Willoughby added.

“I hope that as we start this new chapter and get back to a place of warmth and magic that this show holds for all of us, we can find strength in each other.

“And from my heart can I just say thank you for all of your kind messages and thank you for being here this morning.”

Willoughby and others on the show will continue to work hard, she concluded, as co-host Josie Gibson gave her a hug.

During interviews last week, Schofield told The Sun and BBC that Willoughby did not know about the "unwise, but not illegal" affair.

Eamonn Holmes v Phillip Schofield

Former This Morning presenter Eamonn Holmes and the show's former resident doctor Dr Ranj Singh have both separately made allegations about the culture behind the scenes at the programme in the wake of Schofield's departure.

ITV boss Dame Carolyn McCall has been called to a parliamentary committee on June 14 to answer questions about the broadcaster's approach to safeguarding and complaint handling following Schofield's exit.

An overnight report in The Sun suggested Schofield indicated he would not be watching Willoughby's return to screen, with a friend telling the publication he "physically could not watch – he's not there yet."