Hollywood actor Russell Crowe invests in Irish distillery

A company co-founded by Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe, comedian Jimmy Carr and singers Ed Sheeran and Ronan Keating has invested €750,000 (£663,000) in a Co Donegal distillery.

News of the celebrity investment in Donegal’s Muff Liquor Company, which has a range of gins, vodkas and whiskey, first broke earlier this year.

However, recent filings at the Republic’s Companies Registration Office revealed the value of the investment made.

The celebrities co-founded the company which made the investment, MLM Distillery Investments, alongside Noel Kelly – an agent for a raft of Irish celebrities.

According to the filings on the CRO, MLM Distillery Investments invested €750,000 in Muff Liquor Company’s parent firm, Vega & Wallace.

The investment vehicle owns around 30% of Muff.

Laura Bonner, Muff Liquor Company

Muff Liquor founder and chief executive Laura Bonner said the investment round closed around Christmas Eve and would mainly be used in dry goods and marketing.

Ms Bonner flew out to Australia in January, with the company having launched in that market on March 1 with supermarket group Coles and its First Choice Liquor brand.

“Our plan then is to get into the US market,” she said.

“We are a scaling start-up, but we have had two and a half years of pandemic, so we are taking it step by step.”

Ms Bonner said she had plans for a distillery and visitor centre in Muff, Co Donegal. “It is so expensive,” she said.

Broadcaster Laura Whitmore had also been an investor in Muff, but she exited last August.

“We left on really good terms,” Ms Bonner said.