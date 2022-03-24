Hollywood Bowl Belfast: New £2.4m entertainment centre set for Odyssey complex as opening date confirmed

How the new bowling and entertainment centre will look in the Odyssey

Belfast bowling fans won’t have to wait long for a new venue to enjoy with the Hollywood Bowl announcing they are set to open in the Odyssey complex on Thursday April 14.

The opening of the £2.4 million entertainment centre – which includes amusements and an American-style diner – is the latest milestone in the redevelopment of the Odyssey complex, which has been ongoing since 2019.

The bowling alley will feature 20 lanes and 30 new jobs will be created across the entertainment venue.

The jobs will be in a variety of different front of house and hospitality team roles.

Craig Turnball, centre manager at Hollywood Bowl Belfast, said: “We’re thrilled to be opening our first centre in Northern Ireland.

“This is a major milestone for Hollywood Bowl, which has built a reputation for delivering outstanding family experiences across the UK.

“Whilst the last few years have been tough for Belfast’s hospitality and leisure industry there are strong positive signs of normal life returning, and we can’t wait to welcome friends and family from across the city to have fun and make memories together once again in our new state of the art bowling centre at the Odyssey.”

Guy Hollis from Matagorda 2 which owns the recently revitalised part of the Odyssey complex added: “We are delighted to welcome Hollywood Bowl to Odyssey in Belfast. Hollywood Bowl will be a fantastic addition to Odyssey which has a huge range of fun, family friendly things to do and see.

“Hollywood Bowl offers a premier experience, and we are very pleased to welcome them to their first location here in Northern Ireland.”