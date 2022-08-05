Hollywood star writes poem to Northern Ireland baby after she's said to be his lookalike

A Northern Ireland mum has spoken of her delight after her baby daughter received a poem from Hollywood A-lister Woody Harrelson.

Danielle Mulvenna posted a picture of her daughter Cora on Instagram, with her beaming smile giving her more than a passing resemblance to the Zombieland actor.

With the picture going viral, it soon caught the attention of Harrelson who shared the picture along with his own special tribute.

He wrote: “Ode to Cora- You're an adorable child, flattered to be compared, you have a wonderful smile, I just wish I had your hair.”

Responding, the proud mum told him: “You’ve made our day. Can’t wait to show her this when she’s older, you have another fan for life.”

First rising to fame on the hit sitcom Cheers before becoming one of the biggest names in Hollywood, the post on Harrelson’s page has now been liked almost 200,000 times.

In keeping with the Cheers theme song, unwitting celebrity Cora can now be told Instagram is somewhere “where everybody knows your name”.