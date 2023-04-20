Hugh Bonneville ‘delighted’ to host King’s Coronation Concert

Hugh Bonneville reading an extract from Paddington�s Christmas Post, during the ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in London. Picture date: Thursday December 15, 2022. — © Yui Mok

Actor Hugh Bonneville has said he is “delighted” to be the host of the King’s Coronation Concert.

The BBC has announced his role as it unveiled more performers from the Royal Ballet, the Royal Opera, the Royal Shakespeare Company, the Royal College of Music and the Royal College of Art.

The royal patronages will come together for the first time to create a one-off performance featuring Sex Education and Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa and Olivier Award nominee Mei Mac.

Based around themes of love and togetherness, the piece will combine music, dance, art and theatre in what will be the ultimate royal collaboration, the BBC said.

An arrangement of a classic song from West Side Story will be performed, with music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, performed by members of the Royal Opera Chorus.

Royal Ballet principal dancers Francesca Hayward and Marcelino Sambe will perform a bespoke piece of choreography for the occasion.

The visual backdrop projected on to Windsor Castle and the stage will showcase artworks by students from the Royal College of Art.

A string quartet of four Royal College of Music students will perform as soloists – Katherine Yoon and Betania Johnny on violin, Declan Wicks on viola and Marion Portelance, who will be playing a cello once owned and played by the King and now in the collection of The Royal College of Music.

Downton Abbey star Bonneville said: “I’m delighted to be taking part in this unique event, celebrating the best of musical entertainment in honour of His Majesty’s coronation.

“In true British style, come rain or shine it will be a night to remember.”

The BBC said Bonneville will set the scene for the evening’s entertainment and introduce each artist as they take to the stage.

Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are among the musical stars who will perform.

The line-up will also include Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli, Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel, singer-songwriter Freya Ridings and classical-soul composer Alexis Ffrench.

The event on May 7 in the grounds of Windsor Castle will be watched by a crowd of 20,000 members of the public and invited guests and broadcast across BBC television and radio stations.