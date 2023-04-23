Hugo Duncan on social media attacks: ‘Something black in their mind causes them to make little of others’

Radio presenter also opens up on daughter’s cancer fight during sit-down chat with Gerry Kelly

Broadcaster Hugo Duncan has spoken about his daughter’s battle with cancer and the abuse he received growing up the son of a single mother.

Appearing before a live audience at the Saint Patrick Centre in Downpatrick for Gerry Kelly’s in conversation series last week, the BBC Radio Ulster presenter also said he does not worry about “harsh” personal attacks on social media.

“The people writing that must have a very black moment themselves,” Duncan said of those behind online criticism.

“Something black in their mind causes them to make little of other people.

“I don’t get on the radio to hurt anybody. I go on the radio to bring people together.”

He joked: “Not everybody likes you. My wife doesn’t like me.”

The Wee Man from Strabane spoke for two hours and recalled the insults he received as child due to being raised by a single mother at a time when it was not considered socially acceptable.

“In 1950, it was a scandal for a woman to have a child on her own. Even people who were down every day at the altar rails were still giving you the worst word in your mouth,” he said.

“I was teased at school, even my daughter when she came along.

“I remember people calling her the ‘b’ word... One night Suzanne, my daughter, was standing in a chip shop and someone tried to belittle her by saying, ‘your father’s mother was never married’. Suzanne said, ‘I know all about it’.”

He also opened up on Suzanne’s cancer diagnosis and the embarrassment he felt over his 2017 bankruptcy.

Duncan said the day after the bankruptcy news became public, he went to visit his daughter in hospital and had been planning on spending the rest of the day at home when he received a text from a friend who is a Free Presbyterian Minister.

It read: “Hugo, I want you to do me a favour today. Would you get up and take your wife out for the day and get her lunch because the work you do on the radio is keeping us all together and happy. Forget about it.”

Duncan said this message gave him the courage to head out and that his daughter’s cancer diagnosis also put his financial problems into perspective.

He explained that one of his biggest regrets is not asking his mother, Suzi, who died in 1970 when Duncan was 20, more about his father and the circumstances of his birth.

“And I regret not saying I love you as much as I should have,” he added.

Now 73, Duncan declared he has no plans on retiring and would only do so when the nails were going into his coffin.

Dr Tim Campbell, director of the Saint Patrick Centre, said: “Hugo brings a lot of joy. He has a great gift for laughter and story-telling and was clearly among friends.

“I think one of the highlights was the audience singing along to One Day at a Time.”