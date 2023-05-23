‘I don’t need a swimsuit to shine’: Miss NI Kaitlyn Clarke welcomes positive change in pageant

In an exclusive interview, the Belfast woman on her new title and the ‘lack of education’ over beauty pageants

The new Miss Northern Ireland 2023, Kaitlyn Clarke, wakes up in The Clinton Suite at the Europa Hotel in Belfast

The newly crowned Miss Northern Ireland has hailed the new era for the beauty pageant which celebrates women for who they are, and not what they are wearing.

Kaitlyn Clarke won the coveted title at a glittering gala finale in the Europa Hotel in Belfast last night.

“I don’t think there is a word to describe how I am feeling,” she told the Belfast Telegraph.

“It’s amazing — I feel incredible and I’m ecstatic.

“I’m also shocked.

“I just feel really, really lucky.”

The 27-year-old former primary school teacher was among 28 finalists who were the first to compete for the crown since director Victoria Withers decided to axe the swimwear segment from the official programme — despite it playing an integral role since the pageant’s inception back in 1980.

“Progress is being made as a result of very forward thinking,” Ms Clarke said.

“The adjustments that Victoria is making is really pushing the competition along with social standards, which are changing for the better.

“It’s more about celebrating individuals.”

Kaitlyn Clarke is crowned Miss Northern Ireland (Credit: Pacemaker Press)

However, the beauty queen still believes there is a role for swimwear and lingerie modelling in pageants and the wider industry insisting that those who do it should not be shamed for their choices.

“If you want to appear in swimwear, or model underwear online, and are body confident then perfect,” Ms Clarke said.

“If that’s what you want to do, then that’s amazing.

“For me, honestly, I think body confidence fluctuates at different times.

“So it’s lovely to be able to say ‘that’s not for me — I’m going to shine in other areas’.”

Reflecting on the role of beauty contests in the modern world and the post MeToo era, the digital marketing professional is adamant they have an important place.

“Beauty pageants still have a place — 110%,” Ms Clarke said.

“Sitting here as Miss NI it’s very obvious that beauty pageants have a role for women of all ages and they provide a great platform for women.

“If you have something to say then you should say it as loud as you possibly can.

“I think a lot of the criticism comes from a lack of education.

“Come and meet the people at the heart of our programme and you will see that the critics are wrong.

“Even all the sponsors are sending out the right positive signals and Miss NI is a microcosm for all the positive change that is happening.”

The new Miss Northern Ireland 2023 Kaitlyn Clarke. Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Ms Clarke hopes to follow in the footsteps of last year’s winner Daria Gapska who was at the final for the official handover ceremony.

The 21-year-old nurse from Ballymena spent her reign opening up conversations about mental health.

Her successor has vowed to champion a plethora of good causes.

“The platform the competition gives you is massive,” Ms Clarke said.

“It’s a brilliant opportunity and the best thing I can give to the real issues is my time.

“As Miss NI you are granted wonderful opportunities to meet so many people from so many different backgrounds.

“I am interested in people and I want to bring my personality and my character to get behind causes that matter.

“I am really excited about being an ambassador for our official partner NI Hospice which is such a worthwhile cause.”

Ms Clarke credits her new-found fame to her new can-do attitude which she made a particular point of embracing five years after she began teaching.

It led to a dramatic career change last year.

“It was part of my big yes year,” she explained.

“I’m usually very calculated in my decision-making and I realised that held me back and caused me to miss opportunities.

“But a job came up at Part Three Digital which is a marketing firm founded by two women in Belfast with a focus on positive brand sentiment.

“It was a bit of a crossover between my creative interests so I just went for it.”

Pacemaker Press 23/05/23 Kaitlyn Clarke is crowned 2023 Miss Northern Ireland Kaitlyn Clarke has been crowned the 2023 Miss Northern Ireland at the glittering black tie event at the Europa Hotel, Belfast on Monday 22nd May.

The actress has been nurturing her creative side since the age of 11 when she discovered her passion for the theatre which saw her take to the stage in venues across the country.

It led to on-screen work after Ms Clarke landed a role on Disney Channel UK show ‘The Lodge’.

“That was nice because I am a huge Disney fan,” she said.

“I went on to study an undergrad diploma in musical theatre, but it’s more of a hobby than anything.

“I do a bit of extra work when I have the chance but haven’t done anything since the BBC series ‘World On Fire’.

“The people you meet on jobs like that are some of the best — it’s a great way to meet those who have shared interests.”

For now, the model is focused on getting the ultimate crown at the upcoming 72nd Miss World pageant.

“It’s all top secret at this point,” Ms Clarke said.

“It can run from four to six weeks, but fingers crossed it goes longer.

“The competition has been hosted in some amazing locations in the past including Indonesia and China.

“I sang Somebody to Love in the talent round of Miss NI and came third after bringing in a bit of Freddie Mercury.

“I performed Don’t Rain on My Parade at the final.

“I’ll be taking a bit of time to think about my performance at Miss World.”

Meanwhile Miss NI and ACA models director Victoria Withers has also hailed the success of the new format which she said didn’t diminish the show in any way.

“I watched from the audience for the first time last year and I didn’t think it was appropriate for people sitting in black ties and dresses to be watching girls in swimwear,” she said.

“If the participants want to do it the that is fine, but I didn’t want to make someone do something that I wouldn’t do in that context.

“It left more room for the girls to be seen as individuals and everyone commented that it was the best show in years as a result.”