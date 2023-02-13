‘I wanted to be just like her’: Sophie Ellis-Bextor reveals admiration for Caron Keating

Singer and songwriter Sophie Ellis-Bextor has described looking up to Gloria Hunniford’s daughter, Caron Keating, as a child.

The musician said she watched Caron presenting Blue Peter with her mother, fellow presenter Janet Ellis, when she was growing up.

Ellis-Bextor recalled admiring Caron, who died in 2004 after a battle with breast cancer, and said she “just wanted to be like her”.

She described how Caron would often send her clothes.

“They were absolutely amazing – little crop tops, little mini skirts, little dresses,” she recalled.

“None of them fit me. I wasn’t confident enough to wear any of them out, but I adored them so much, and that is what she was to me.

“She was so much fun, so glamorous, so gorgeous. I just wanted to be like her.”

Caron Keating and Janet Ellis. Pic: PA

Ellis-Bextor was speaking at a star-studded evening that raised £80,000 for Gloria Hunniford’s cancer support organisation, the Caron Keating Foundation, set up in memory of the broadcaster’s daughter.

The singer, who released a new single Breaking the Circle last week, performed all her hits and a cover of Madonna’s Like A Prayer at the first Strictly Tea Dancing fundraiser since 2019 in London’s Langham Hotel on Sunday.

A vast array of stars attended the night including singers Tony Christie and Gary Williams along with Strictly Come Dancing stars Nadiya Bychkova and Pasha Kovalev

A charity auction overseen by Lord Jeffery Archer raised £80,000 to fund the charitable partnership, which aims to help all affected by any type of cancer.

These funds are used to finance professional carers, support groups and counselling services, helping to fund pieces of machinery for faster detection, drivers to take cancer patients to and from treatment centres, and complementary therapies to help with pain control.

The foundation was set up by Gloria and her sons Paul and Michael, in memory of Caron.

Gloria said the organisation was a way to do “something positive” in light of her tragic loss.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor. Pic: Joseph Okpako/WireImage. — © WireImage

The foundation earned the broadcaster an OBE for her services to cancer charities through breast screening services and cancer support in 2017.

Ms Hunniford previously said the foundation has raised millions of pounds.

“We are a family, a table top-run kitchen organisation, so we don’t set out to raise millions, but I reckon we’ve raised between £5m and £6m to date,” she stated.

Speaking at the Langham, Ms Hunniford opened up about losing her beloved daughter.

“Thank you for coming, honestly it is bliss,” she told the audience. “The lovely Caron — gorgeous girl — was a huge, huge loss to our family.

“She was only in her 30s when she got breast cancer. At that time, I personally did not know any young girl in her 30s who had breast cancer.”

“Caron was given a prognosis of possibly a year-and-a-half, but she fought it valiantly for seven years, and fought it in private and in silence. She didn’t really want anybody to know about it, and that is the way she wanted it.”

The presenter said the foundation was a way to deal with the loss of Caron, creating something positive out of an unimaginable tragedy.

Ms Hunniford added: “In order to try to cope with the devastation of losing a daughter, we thought, ‘we have got to do something positive, against such negativity’. We decided to start the Caron Keating Foundation, which helps every type of cancer all over this country.”