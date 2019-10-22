In Pictures: Belfast Zoo's photographic competition winners 2019

Category A - highly commended - Panther chameleon by Malcolm Moorehead

9. Category B - highly commended - Ostrich by John McMullan.jpg

8. Category B - 3rd prize - Black-tailed prairie dog by Mervyn Marshall.

7. Category B - 2nd prize - White-tailed sea eagle by Mo Rainey

6. Category B - 1st prize - Palm cockatoo by Bruce Marshall

Category A - highly commended - Yellow mongoose by Malcolm Moorehead

Category F - 3rd prize - Zoo entrance in bloom by Deirdre Corrigan

Category F - 2nd prize - Mountain walk view by Bruce Marshall

Category E - highly commended - Yellow mongoose by Ethan Corrigan age 10

Category E - highly commended - Heron by Connie Hamilton age 13

Category A - 2nd prize - Malayan sun bear by Steve Haydon

Category E - 3rd prize - Crowned lemur by Jack Sweeney age 13

Category E - 2nd prize - Linnes two-toed sloth by Luke Jordan age 8

Gentoo penguin by Luke Jordan (age 8)

Category C - highly commended - Barbary lion by Mervyn Marshall

Category D - 1st prize - Francois Langur Peek-a-boo by Stephen McComb

Category C - highly commended - Southern screamer by Malcolm Moorehead

Category C - 3rd prize - Chimpanzee by Mervyn Marshall

Category C - 2nd prize - Eastern black and white colobus monkey by Mervyn Marshall

Category C - 1st prize - Visayan warty pig by Mervyn Marshall

Category B - highly commended - Rothschilds giraffe by Lesley Barker

The winners of Belfast Zoo’s annual photographic competition have been announced.

The competition, which has been running for 36 years, challenges budding and amateur photographers to creatively photograph the animals and scenes of the zoo; capturing the wonder of nature while exhibiting photographic excellence, high quality skills and a great eye for a photo.

Zoo manager and competition judge, Alyn Cairns, said: “Belfast Zoo’s annual photographic competition continues to grow in both popularity and quality each year.

"We are very grateful to our generous sponsors for their continued support of this competition. We are absolutely thrilled to receive a record number of entries in 2019, almost 200 more than we received last year. I would like to thank everyone who entered the 2019 competition.

"The entries we received this year were incredibly diverse, capturing many of our 120 species in the zoo, including our most endangered animals. Photography has a unique ability to engage with people and we hope the winning photographs empower people to support wildlife conservation.”

Category A - best picture taken by a club photographer

1st prize and overall winner - Ring tailed lemurs by Robert Sergeant    

 

Category B - best picture taken by a zoo visitor

1st prize - Palm cockatoo by Bruce Marshall 

Category C - best black and white picture

1st prize - Visayan warty pig by Mervyn Marshall   

Category D - best funny caption

1st prize - François Langur by Stephen McComb     

”Peek-a-boo”

Category E - best picture taken by someone under 16

1st prize -  Gentoo penguin by Luke Jordan (age 8)      

Category F - best picture of a zoo gardens or landscapes

1st prize - Cave Hill with giraffe by Sean Megahey  

