In Pictures: Belfast Zoo's photographic competition winners 2019
Click through the gallery for all the winning photographs
The winners of Belfast Zoo’s annual photographic competition have been announced.
The competition, which has been running for 36 years, challenges budding and amateur photographers to creatively photograph the animals and scenes of the zoo; capturing the wonder of nature while exhibiting photographic excellence, high quality skills and a great eye for a photo.
Zoo manager and competition judge, Alyn Cairns, said: “Belfast Zoo’s annual photographic competition continues to grow in both popularity and quality each year.
"We are very grateful to our generous sponsors for their continued support of this competition. We are absolutely thrilled to receive a record number of entries in 2019, almost 200 more than we received last year. I would like to thank everyone who entered the 2019 competition.
"The entries we received this year were incredibly diverse, capturing many of our 120 species in the zoo, including our most endangered animals. Photography has a unique ability to engage with people and we hope the winning photographs empower people to support wildlife conservation.”
Category A - best picture taken by a club photographer
1st prize and overall winner - Ring tailed lemurs by Robert Sergeant
Category B - best picture taken by a zoo visitor
1st prize - Palm cockatoo by Bruce Marshall
Category C - best black and white picture
1st prize - Visayan warty pig by Mervyn Marshall
Category D - best funny caption
1st prize - François Langur by Stephen McComb
”Peek-a-boo”
Category E - best picture taken by someone under 16
1st prize - Gentoo penguin by Luke Jordan (age 8)
Category F - best picture of a zoo gardens or landscapes
1st prize - Cave Hill with giraffe by Sean Megahey
Click through the gallery for all the winning photographs from Belfast Zoo’s annual photographic competition 2019 or visit www.belfastzoo.co.uk/photocomp