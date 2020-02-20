In pictures: Riverdance returns to Belfast stage with 25th anniversary show

Riverdance returned to Belfast’s SSE Arena on Wednesday night, marking 25 years of the toe-tapping phenomenon with a special anniversary show.

The Irish dancing concert first appeared as the interval act at the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest in Dublin to great acclaim, and was then developed into a full show that made its debut on February 9 1995 at The Point Theatre, now the 3Arena, before going on to tour the world.

To celebrate the milestone, the show’s composer, Bill Whelan, re-recorded his Grammy Award-winning soundtrack, while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have updated the show with new lighting, projection, stage and costume designs.

The production’s troupe of dancers and musicians includes many who were not born until after the show’s initial rise to fame.

Amy-Mae Dolan, 21, from Aghyaran in County Tyrone, is one of the show’s lead dancers and loves being part of such a long-running success story.

She said it is “the best job in the world”, adding: “It’s that music. It’s incredible. It just makes my heart beat so, so fast.

“As performers, it just does something to us, it’s incredible.

“That music, it sends tingles down your spine, and it does that to the audience too and they love it.”

The anniversary show pays tribute to its former stars, including Michael Flatley and Jean Butler, in a montage of old clips before the new cast take to the stage.

The Queen, Pope Francis and former US first lady Michelle Obama are among those who have seen Riverdance performed.

Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show runs at the SSE Arena, Belfast from February 19-23. Tickets are available from all usual Ticketmaster outlets and ticketmaster.ie