In pictures: Saoirse Ronan puts palatial Irish home up for sale

Saoirse Ronan has put her home in Ireland up for sale for €1.5 million just two years after moving in.

The Oscar-nominated actress is selling the palatial Pine Lodge in Greystones, Co Wicklow just a short drive outside Dublin, after deciding to spend more time in London and New York for work.

The 25-year-old bought the five-bedroom house in 2017 for €1.4m and has spent a substantial amount renovating the five-bedroom home.

She also owns a three-bedroom terraced house in London's Notting Hill.

Built in the 1970s and covering an area of 450sqm, the sprawling property has been revamped and decorated in a New-York inspired style with newly-fitted kitchen and bathrooms.

The private setting of the house is fit for any A-lister and agents Galvin Property said the private wrought iron electronic gates along a sweeping tree lined driveway offer a sense of seclusion that's hard to find.

It's been redesigned and modernised in the past two years to produce a home of unparalleled quality in the area, according to the agent.

Of particular note is the light-filled breakfast room, of which they say: "The current owner has painstakingly designed and decorated this open-plan room to be practical, comfortable and aesthetically-impressive in all equal measures."

One of the bedrooms has been converted into a large walk-in wardrobe with a luxurious en-suite bathroom and separate shower "comparable to a hotel suite in uptown New York".

All five of the bedrooms are situated on the first floor, while on the second floor there's room for a home cinema, a gym or full guest accommodation with a fully-functional kitchen.

The back garden also has fruit trees and raised beds with fresh herbs with patio herbs opening onto private greenery.

Saoirse Ronan secured a Golden Globe for best actress in 2018 for her title role in Greta Gerwig's film Lady Bird.

She recently received rave reviews for her role in Mary Queen Of Scots and is already sparking speculation that she's up for another Oscar nod for her most recent performance in the latest adaptation of Little Women.