Pianist Lang Lang and his wife Gina Alice Redlinger perform on a public piano at St Pancras station in London (Ian West/PA) — © Ian West

St Pancras was treated to a special performance by renowned pianist Lang Lang, who put on a show in the heart of the London station.

Lang Lang, a judge on Channel 4 show The Piano, said he was “a little bit nervous” before performing on the public piano and found it “a great, great challenge”.